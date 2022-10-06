CADILLAC — The quiet, peaceful nature of Maple Hill Cemetery has always appealed to Ashley Osowski, and when the time came to plan her nuptials, she knew it was the perfect location for wedding photos.
Osowski and her now-husband Michael Dershem were photographed in the cemetery wearing oversized jack-o-lantern heads, and locked in an embrace in front of a sorrowful stone angel. A gray and purple mist billowed around them, thanks to the addition of a few smoke bombs.
The couple took the phrase, ‘till death do us part,’ straight to heart for their photos, and their ceremony and reception were no different. When Osowski and Dershem officially tied the knot on Oct. 1, the more dark and macabre theme carried over.
For Osowski, Halloween begins when October does. Her love for the holiday, and for nonconformity, also served as inspiration for her wedding theme.
“I’m not a traditional person at all,” she said. “I don’t do anything traditionally, so, it just kind of was like, ‘We’re gonna do this,’ and then we did it.”
In fact, that Osowski was getting married was the only thing traditional about her big day. The couple chose to host their wedding at their home on Sunnyside Drive, and the setting was filled with bride and groom skeletons, glowing black lanterns and black pumpkins.
Osowski walked down the aisle in a black wedding dress, and when reached the altar, she and Dershem followed a self-written ceremony.
“I think going into it, everybody knew that it was going to be non-traditional,” she said. “Because when you get a black invitation in the mail with a skeleton saying ‘till death do us part,’ you kind of just realize it’s not going to be a normal wedding.”
Osowski’s pièce de résistance was a 12-foot skeleton that Dershem purchased for her at Home Depot. They set the decoration up in the yard for wedding guests to take selfies with. Although darker themes don’t exactly align with Dershem’s taste, Osowski said he didn’t have any reservations about the style of their wedding, because he knew what he was getting into from the get go.
As for the wedding guests, Osowski was initially concerned that there might be some odd looks, particularly those directed toward her dress. She said some people were likely surprised by the theme, but most who were there knew Osowski well and expected her to make the wedding day her own.
The photographer behind Osowski’s graveyard photos is Juanita Avila, who she said has been a good friend for several years. Avila has taken family photos and portraits for Osowski in the past, and choosing her to photograph the wedding was a natural decision. When Osowski told Avila her vision for the pictures, she was thrilled.
“So when I went to her, I was like, Juanita, I want my wedding pictures in the cemetery,” Osowski said. “She was like ‘Yes!’ and then she came up with the pumpkin idea and the smoke bombs.”
Members of the Cadillac community might know Osowski from her tuxedo rental business, Cadillac Tuxedo. Her behind-the-scenes role in the wedding business wasn’t as helpful for her own planning as she thought. She ended up taking on three different weddings at work during the week of her own, which caused a bit of additional stress, but she was able to pull through regardless.
Overall, Osowski is very happy with the way her wedding turned out, especially because it was so unique.
“I think not only us, but every single one of our guests is not going to forget that one,” she said.
