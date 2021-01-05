Cadillac couple proud parents of Wyatt, the first baby born at Munson hospital in 2021

CADILLAC — On New Year's Day, staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital delivered the first baby of 2021 — Wyatt John Haysmer.
Wyatt's mother and father, 18-year-old Amy and 19-year-old Zachary, currently live near Cadillac and first met five years ago as schoolmates at McBain Rural Agricultural School.
Amy said she was due to give birth to Wyatt on Dec. 28. On Dec. 23, hospital staffers attempted to induce birth but when the baby didn't come, she was sent home. Still having not given birth by New Year's Eve, she was induced again.
Since the first induction didn't work, Amy said she didn't think the second one would work, either. But soon after staff broke her water on New Year's Day, things started to quickly pick up pace.
Wyatt was born at 5:07 p.m., weighing seven pounds, seven ounces and measuring 21 inches.
With restrictions in place at the hospital right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amy said they didn't have any visitors, which was both good and bad.
She said it was good in the sense that not having a bunch of people around allowed them to spend more time bonding with Wyatt. It was bad in the sense that Wyatt's grandparents didn't get a chance to meet him right away.
Amy said she didn't realize that Wyatt was the first baby born at the hospital in the new year. She said she thought she heard a crying baby nearby, and assumed it was the first baby of 2021.
"I think it's really neat," Amy said in regard to Wyatt being a New Year's baby. "It was something we weren't expecting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.