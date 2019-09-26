CADILLAC — Beer lovers rejoice!
This Saturday, the Cadillac City Park will be transformed into a paradise overflowing with brews, live music, good food and good company.
From quaint beginnings, the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival has transformed into a Cadillac staple.
Lindsey Westdorp, one of the festival organizers, said this year’s event is turning out to be bigger than ever, with 20 breweries and more than 80 unique brews.
Vendors at this year’s festival include the following: Short’s Brewing Company, Iron Fish Distillery, Reed City Brewing Company, Arbor Brewing Company, Right Brain Brewery, Farmhous Cider, Bee Well Meadery, Cheboygan Brewing Co., Snowbelt Brewing Company, Trail Point Brewing Company, Rockford Brewing Company, Monkey Fist Brewing Company, Ellison Brewery and Spirits, Big Lake Brewing, Long Road Distillers, St. Ambrose Cellars, Fresh Coast Beer Works, Old Nation Brewing Company and Bier Distillery.
Performing at this year’s festival will be Gregory Stovetop, 1000 Watt Prophets and Phillip-Michael Scales.
General admission attendees are given five, 6-ounce pours of any flavors they would like. Special “Beer Geek‘ tickets give attendees access to five pours, early entry into the festival to mingle with brewery reps; 10, 2-oz samplings during early entry period only; a Beer Geek T-Shirt and lanyard.
Tickets before the event cost $25. At the door they are $30 for general admission and $60 for Beer Geek or $50 if purchased before the event.
To purchase tickets, go to cadillaccraftbeerfest.com, Thirsty’s Party Store, The Bourbon House, Rosa Blanca, The Cadillac Party Lounge, Willow Market and Meats or Clam Lake Beer Company.
Westdorp said they are looking for volunteers to help run the festival. Volunteers get discounted tickets and other “swag.‘ To volunteer, go to cadillaccraftbeerfest.com and click on “SIGN UP NOW.‘
In addition to music, food and drinks, there will be a cornhole tournament and the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race will be held before the festival.
Michele Andrews, co-race director of the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race, said all proceeds from the race will go toward preservation and maintenance of the Cadillac Pathway.
The race will start at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District parking lot. The beginning race starts at 8:30 a.m.; the intermediate/sport race starts at 9 a.m.; the Bear CUB Epic kids race and strider race starts at 11:30 a.m. and the expert/elite race starts at 12:30 p.m.
Cost to enter the race is $50 on the day of the event.
Festival schedule of events:
• 2 to 3 p.m. — Beer Geek Admission
• 3 to 9 p.m. — General Admission
• 5 p.m. — Corn Hole Tournament starts
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Live music from Gregory Stovetop
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Live music from 1000 Watt Prophets
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Live music from Phillip-Michael Scales
• 9 p.m. — Last call. Event officially closes at 10 p.m.
