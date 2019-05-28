CADILLAC — A three-car crash slowed down traffic on M-115 in Cadillac Monday afternoon.
Selma Township Fire Department Chief Anthony Fleischfresser said they got the call for the crash around 12:50 p.m.
It was a case of “typical Memorial Day traffic,‘ Fleischfresser said.
He said a driver was distracted and when one car stopped another rear-ended it which resulted in it becoming a “sandwich.‘
There were no injuries, “they’re just going to feel it tomorrow,‘ he said.
The scene of the crash was cleared around 1:20 p.m.
Nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will start their summers off on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway, according to AAA of Michigan.
While the Memorial Day holiday weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer, it also signals a higher risk time for unsafe driving, motor vehicle crashes and fatalities.
Last year, 15 fatal traffic crashes resulted in 19 deaths over the Memorial Day weekend, the most fatalities over the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.