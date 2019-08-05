CADILLAC — At its last meeting, the Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to accept a bid from Plummer’s Environmental Services, Inc. for $22,330 for sewer patching in the city.
The city’s 2020 fiscal year budget for its water and sewer fund included an appropriation for sewer patching. Competitive bids were solicited and the city received two, according to city council documents.
Plummer’s Environmental Services, Inc. out of Byron Center sent a bid of $22,330 and Northern A-1 Environmental Services out of Kalkaska sent a bid of $23,750.
The city went with the lower bid it received, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said.
Jeff Dietlin, the city’s director of utilities, explained what sewer patching was at the meeting.
“We have a lot of pipes beneath the ground and over time some of them develop holes in them,‘ he said.
With the patching services the company will actually open up a manhole, send a tube-like device down it where it will get to where the hole is. It then inflates a tube that will coat the inside of the pipe and seal it.
The device is then deflated, pulled out and the patch stays on the inside of the pipe.
“So instead of going out and digging up a street, we just send this device down and fix it from underneath,‘ Dietlin said.
