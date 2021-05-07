CADILLAC — Anyone looking for entertainment this weekend should look no further than Cadillac High School.
The Cadillac High School Drama Club will be presenting two days' worth of free entertainment during variety shows scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Community Schools Auditorium in Cadillac High School.
Space is limited due to indoor seating requirements related to COVID-19. For that reason, guests are asked to reserve their free tickets by registering online at http://bit.ly/BroadwayandLindenReserveTickets. Guests also may register at the door on Friday or Saturday.
Scheduled performances include singing, dancing and piano performances. The show is free, but donations to the drama club are greatly appreciated.
