Cadillac earns Redevelopment Ready certification

CADILLAC — It's been four years and a couple of months since Cadillac contacted the Michigan Economic Development Corporation about Redevelopment Ready Communities.
On Wednesday, the MEDC announced Cadillac has been certified Redevelopment Ready.
In MEDC's Region 2, Cadillac joins the likes of Boyne City, Charlevoix, Manistee, Petoskey and Traverse City in redevelopment certification; statewide more than 50 other communities have completed the certification process.
The certification process means the MEDC has given their stamp of approval to steps the city has taken "when it comes to planning and zoning to remove traditional barriers and promote opportunities for prospective investors."
Cadillac "has done a very deep dive and review of a certain section of city code that otherwise might be generalized as bureaucratic red tape" to clear the way for commercial development," City Manager Marcus Peccia explained.
"Even before we were certified we were certainly open for business and we remain to be open for business," Peccia said. But the certification allows the city to access specific kinds of help from MEDC in identifying developers that might want to come to the city.
Michelle Parkonnen, MEDC's director of technical assistance programs, said a typical next step would be for Cadillac to work with the Redevelopment Services Team, a specialized team that would help the city "in identifying their top priority sites for redevelopment."
The team works with the community to identify a community-supported vision for the site, then markets the site to the development community; local, in-state or even out-of-state.
MEDC can also offer redevelopment-ready communities pre-development assistance.
"Depending on what the site needs, it's really just an opportunity to remove any barriers that we possibly can to redeveloping a number-one priority site," Parkonnen explained.
Peccia acknowledged the hard work of city employees to reach this point; specifically Community Development Director John Wallace and Zoning Administrator Mike Coy.
"Unlike some larger communities, we don't have an office full of people. I've got two guys," Peccia said. "Obviously, I've helped and other staff have helped when needed, but it just took a while, because we all have full-time jobs as well."
Both city council and the planning commission had to have public hearings when attempting to change zoning code in line with redevelopment-ready standards.
“As Mayor of the city of Cadillac, and on behalf of the city council and community, it is my privilege to announce that the city of Cadillac is now a Redevelopment Ready Certified Community by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,‘ said Mayor Carla Filkins. “This prestigious accomplishment has only been bestowed to approximately 54 communities thus far in our state out of several hundred that are eligible. Being a certified community is so important to Cadillac because it formally broadcasts our adopted philosophy of being open for business, and being development-friendly; both of which are evident by seeing the current level of economic development activity in our city. Furthermore, by being a certified community, our city will now have access to additional planning and development-related resources through the MEDC that may be used to help facilitate future activities. I thank the leadership of our state, the continued support from our city council, and the diligence of our professional staff in seeing this through and earning our certification.‘
"It's a great moment in time, a great day; we hit it," Peccia said. "Onward and forward."
