CADILLAC — The Cadillac Elks, a fraternal organization, hosted a dining in ceremony for soldiers from the Michigan Army National Guard Saturday night.
The soldiers, who are part of Company D\3-126 Infantry, returned home back in May after a 13-month deployment that saw the company split up and sent to different places in the United States and the Middle East for various missions.
Program coordinator Bill Ewald said they have supported the soldiers and their families since 2011 and wanted to welcome them back home with dinner.
“We’ve had a long-time, standing relationship with the soldiers here in Cadillac,” Ewald said. “They were overseas, so when they got back, we wanted to re-engage (with them).”
The dining in is a military ceremony that involves members of a company or unit getting together to participate in toasts and other activities. For Company 1st Sgt. Darin Schultz, the ceremony was a great opportunity to bring everyone back together.
“It’s great to get the unit back together because we were split in two different states, three different countries,” Schultz said.
As the soldiers ate dinner and socialized with one another, many expressed their appreciation for the chance to be home for the holidays.
“It feels great,” Sgt. Squad Leader Joseph Wentzel said. “I have two kids and a wife, so it was a long road without them. But it’s good to be back, and they welcomed me with open arms, and it was like I never left.”
Many of the soldiers also spoke about their gratitude for small things in life, as some of them were out of the country for several months.
“We definitely appreciate the little things,” Company Commander Joshua Wolletz said. “Life is quite a bit different over there, and I appreciate being able to pick what cereal you want or decide what you want to eat.”
Sgt. 1st Class E7 Jason Slone, who was deployed to Qatar and Bahrain, said being back home gives the soldiers a fresh perspective on their life in the states.
“You learn a new appreciation for being home in the U.S.,” Slone said. “Being in combat arms in the Army can be pretty tough. There are a lot of tough circumstances.”
“You sleep on the ground. You’re out in the rain. You’re out in the cold. So there are a lot of sacrifices that guys give up to in a unit like this ... and to be a part of this where guys can come together and drop the rank bar and let their hair down and have some fun, it means a lot.”
