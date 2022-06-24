Cadillac Elks lodge awards $5,500 in scholarships

CADILLAC — Cadillac Elks Lodge No. 680 awarded $5,500 in scholarships to seven high school seniors from the Cadillac area. A scholarship dinner was held at the Elks Club on June 10 to celebrate the awardees and hand-deliver certificates.
There are three main funds which supply the Elks scholarships: the Kent Johns Memorial Fund, the Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Fund and the Leonard Wright Memorial Fund.
Additionally, the Elks award a Legacy Scholarship, which is reserved for a student whose parent or grandparent is an Elk. The Michigan Elks Association also awards $1,000 annual scholarships.
Current Exalted Ruler for Lodge 680, Tom Schmid took on the role of emcee at the scholarship dinner, and made the announcements for each scholarship recipient.
This year’s Kent Johns Memorial Fund recipients were Cameron Marquardt from Cadillac High School ($500), MacKale McGuire from CHS ($500), Kyle Conradson from CHS ($500) and Lindsay Meier from CHS ($500).
Conradson and Meier were each also the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from The Michigan Elks Association, along with Lauren Mist from CHS, and Jordan Wood from Marion High School.
Conradson was also chosen to receive the Elks’ $4,000 Legacy Scholarship. According to Schmid, it was the first time in Lodge No. 680 history that a local student had been awarded the Legacy Scholarship from the National Foundation.
For the Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Fund, recipients were Emily Mason from CHS ($1,000) and Karri Hamilton from McBain High School ($1,000).
Landyn Cool of Pine River High School was awarded $1,000 from the Leonard Wright Memorial Fund.
A total of 46 applications were sent in for this year’s scholarships, and Schmid directed a special thank you to Louise Wright and the scholarship committee for the 140 hours they put into reviewing the applications.
Schmid also touched on the Elks’ mission to serve their community, and the many ways that they deliver on that mission, including youth scholarships.
“We have made the conscious choice to focus on serving our veterans and the youth of, not only Cadillac, but its surrounding communities, as evidence by the scholarship recipients here tonight,” he said. “We recognize that by offering support to deserving youth, that not only the future of our community, but our country will be that much better off.”
In preparation for the scholarship dinner, Schmid said he learned a few pieces of information regarding the Elks’ history with student scholarships. Each year, the Elks award more than $3 million in college scholarships to students in their respective communities, and Schmid said that amount is second only to Pell Grant awards.
After handing out scholarship certificates, Schmid offered his congratulations to the recipients and their families, and reiterated the Lodge’s enthusiasm for being able to help local students continue their educational endeavors.
