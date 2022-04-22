CADILLAC — On Saturday, people looking to remove one legal mistake from their records will be able to get some help.
Northwest Michigan Works! is partnering with Michigan Indian Legal Services and Safe and Just Michigan to host a Clean Slate expungement fair to help people navigate the expungement and set aside process. Michigan lawmakers approved legislation in 2021 to let one-time drunken drivers seek to set aside their conviction and in March that law took effect.
At Saturday’s expungement fair, attorneys will be present to provide free expungement/set aside assistance. The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Elk’s Lodge, 122 S. Mitchell St.
Effective March 9, the new law requires a person seeking an expungement of a first-time operating while intoxicated offense to wait at least five years after whichever of the following events last occurs before they can file the motion. This includes the imposition of the sentence for the conviction the applicant seeks to set aside, completion of probation, discharge from parole or completion of any term of imprisonment, according to the new law.
To register for the fair, go to nwm.org/ExpungementFair. If unable to attend the April 23 event, you can still sign up for expungement services at nwm.org/CleanSlate.
