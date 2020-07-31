CADILLAC — Cadillac's newly-created social district has already grown and received a new name.
On July 20, City Council approved a social district that stayed on the east side of Mitchell Street. At the time, City Manager Marcus Peccia said the city hoped to expand the social district across the street but it wasn't clear if that was allowed because the state controls Mitchell Street, not the city. If the city learned otherwise, Peccia said a special meeting would be called so the council could expand the district.
That's what happened Thursday afternoon.
During a brief meeting, city council approved a resolution revising and renaming the social district.
In addition to crossing Mitchell Street (and thus including businesses like Raven Social and Hermann's European Cafe), the revised social district will stretch from Willow Mercantile up to Maggie's on Mitchell Street and will include some business on the streets that run perpendicular to Mitchell Street, such as the Parkview Lanes bowling alley.
Businesses will have to take several steps before they can start selling cocktails-to-go in Cadillac. They'll have to apply; city council will have to approve their permit; the liquor control commission will also have to approve an application; and businesses will have to acquire cups—not made out of glass—emblazoned with both their names and the city's social district logo (which will need to be designed). The cups will have to be less than 16 ounces.
Peccia re-iterated to city council during the special meeting that people won't be allowed to bring drinks from home to drink outdoors in downtown Cadillac. Only patrons of the businesses within the social zone will be allowed to drink outdoors in public, and only within a defined area (the city will have to put up signs).
The social zone, now dubbed "Downtown Cadillac Social Zone," includes city property, like the Commons and lakeside park.
