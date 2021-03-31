Cadillac expected to assign detective job soon

CADILLAC — Knock on wood, but Cadillac's about to get a detective.
The plan to replace a detective has seen some roadblocks in the two years since the city's last detective resigned during an internal investigation, in February of 2019.
The city had hoped to have a detective by the beginning of 2021.
It didn't happen.
Now, as city council prepares to update the 2021-2022 operating budget, Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka provided an update on the process.
"At this point in time, we've accepted letters of interest from individuals that that were qualified to meet the requirements for the detective sergeant," Ottjepka said. "And that's as far as we've gotten right now, is the letters of interest, but we anticipate making sure that we fill that position, probably within the next six months."
A detective sergeant is considered a temporary duty assignment and not a promotion, making the position less determined by collective bargaining rules.
A good detective has a "meticulous eye for detail, thorough knowledge of the laws, the ability to articulate and type search warrants and subpoenas—and experience," Ottjepka said. "Any one of our sergeants would meet that criteria."
In the two years since the city has been without a detective, officers have been serving as their own detectives.
If they responded to a call, regardless of how long and drawn out the case was, they did the investigations themselves, Ottjepka said. They did the follow-ups; they appeared in court.
With a detective sergeant in place, city police will be able to turn over complex cases to the detective.
That will keep more officers on the road where they're needed, Ottjepka said.
The city is able to assign a sergeant to the detective job now because staffing levels have returned to where they need to be, Ottjepka said.
"We had folks that were either out because of injury for quite some time, or we had vacancies that we had to fill, or a combination of both, all of which have led to not being able to reassign the detective duty assignment," Ottjepka explained to city council during the recent work session.
Ottjepka's other public safety projects include accreditation, community engagement and a hazardous materials initiative.
The hazardous materials initiative was prompted after the city responded to a hazardous materials incident at an employer in town, Ottjepka confirmed.
Specifically, the initiative would establish mutual aid agreements that would in turn make it easier to bill for the services provided.
