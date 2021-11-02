CADILLAC — It was bound to happen sooner or later.
The Cadillac area is expected to see some snowfall on Tuesday, with several inches possible through the nighttime hours.
National Weather Service Meteorologist John Boris said snow typically falls in this area by at least the beginning or November, if not earlier, so this news shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.
While areas up north closer to Gaylord are expected to experience snow accumulation, in the Cadillac area, Boris said it’s unlikely that snow will remain on the ground long.
Boris said surface temperatures on the roadways and ground probably will melt any snow around here before it builds up.
It might be different on bridges and overpasses, however, which cool down more quickly than solid ground and may retain some snow, slush and ice.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued for this part of Northern Michigan, warning of thunderstorms transitioning into snow.
“Additional accumulating snow and areas of slick travel are possible Tuesday morning across the traditional lake effect regions of northwest Lower and eastern Upper Michigan,” reads the outlook.
“After a considerably warm start to the fall season, a cold front drawing air from northern Canada will finally dip into the northern U.S. this week,” said Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.
This cold front will envelop major cities around the Great Lakes, including Chicago and Detroit, while also dipping far enough south to chill residents in Omaha, Nebraska.
“This cold front will spread some of the coldest weather of the season so far and only felt as recently as this past spring,” Rinde said. “While this colder push will be considerably lower than recent days and thus far this season, temperatures will actually fall pretty close to average for the early part of November.”
Despite temperatures floating around normal, this first chill is expected to feel particularly potent, since residents have not yet adjusted to the lower temperatures that arrive this time of year, reports Accuweather. Heating costs are likely to soar this week for the first time since last spring.
Temperatures in the Cadillac area lately have been slightly below normal, although through much of October, they were significantly above normal.
Boris said they haven’t’ been able to crunch the numbers yet but he estimates that temperatures were around 7 to 8 degrees above normal during the course of the month.
He said it’s hard to say at this time if that’s a temperature record. He said they’ll know for sure in a couple of days.
Conditions are expected to clear up by Wednesday, with clear skies expected through the weekend.
