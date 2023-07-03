CADILLAC — Members of one Cadillac family have been looking at the world a little differently since coming home from a two-week vacation to Africa.
Anders Garner, his wife, Melinda, their sons Devin and Drake, and the boys’ grandmother, Elizabeth Garner, departed from Atlanta to Johannesburg, South Africa on June 11. The trip took 14 1/2 hours by plane.
Anders said he originally planted the seed of going on a vacation to Africa about four years ago, after he returned from visiting the continent for the first time on his own.
“I thought it would be really cool for Devin’s senior photos,” Anders said.
While there is a lot of planning involved in such a trip, Anders said it’s not as difficult as one might think, especially if you know someone who can walk you through the basics.
In addition to finding some epic backdrops for Devin’s senior photos, the family planned to do a lot of sightseeing, shopping and hunting.
Anders said they contacted a professional hunter who would be able to take them to areas of South Africa where hunting is permitted. The hunter, who is a native of South Africa named Hendrick Botha, helped in planning the trip by contacting a travel agent to organize all in-country flights for the Garners.
After they arrived in Johannesburg, the family got some sleep at a local hotel. The next morning, they were on their way to Kruger National Park, near the town of Hoedspruit.
While at Kruger, the family was taken on a sightseeing expedition in a open-bed truck, and saw all of Africa’s “big five” animals — lions, leopards, elephants, cape buffalo and rhinos.
At one point, a male lion believed to be the leader of a nearby “superpride” came within a few feet of the truck, which was by no means too tall for it to have jumped into the open bed if it wanted to, much to the dismay of 17-year-old Devin.
“I was in my mom’s lap,” Devin laughed.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” added 14-year-old Drake. “But I didn’t want to stand up.”
Anders said their tour guide told them not to stand up, as the lions are accustomed to seeing people sitting down in the truck but might become aggressive if passengers were standing.
Other exciting moments during the expedition included two “bluff” charges by an elephant and a rhino.
Anders said they were told that the rhino was being grumpy because he was in the midst of unsuccessfully courting a female. They weren’t sure why the elephant charged but Anders said he could tell by the look in the driver’s face that it was a serious situation, prompting a hasty retreat from the area.
During their time at Kruger, the family stayed at Thornybush Game Reserve, which despite the rustic setting was equipped with modern conveniences.
Anders said it wasn’t uncommon to hear lions calling at night, and to discover leopard prints outside the perimeter of camp come morning.
After a couple of nights at Kruger, the Garners flew to Cape Town for a three-night stay.
While there, they visited Boulder Beach, where they saw an animal some might not even realize exists outside Antarctica — penguins.
They also visited an ostrich farm, a reptile exhibit, and a cheetah rescue, where they got an up-close look at the rare animal.
Also in Cape Town, Anders said they visited an open market. He said he wanted to show the boys what it was like to barter and negotiate for goods.
It was here that Anders said they experienced the only shady moment of the trip, when a man and a woman brushed up against him and attempted to reach into his back pocket for a wallet. He informed his guide, who proceeded to yell at the would-be pickpockets, who casually sauntered away.
One thing that was eye-opening for Drake and Devin was seeing the level of desperate poverty in certain parts of the country, particularly in the “townships,” which are holdovers from colonialism, when native populations were forcibly segregated.
Some people were living in homes made up of sheets of tin, while virtually all the homes in the more affluent neighborhoods were completely surrounded by barbed wire.
The dollar goes a long way in South Africa; Anders said they were able to get food for a party of eight people at a nice restaurant for around $75.
Another oddity they experienced in South Africa is an energy savings program called “load sharing,” when power is turned off for two hours every day at staggered times throughout the country. Anders said the shutoff time was different every day and on one occasion, they almost got stuck in an elevator when the power shut off right as the door was opening. Fortunately for them, the hotel’s generator kicked on, and the door fully opened.
From Cape Town, the Garners traveled back to Johannesburg, and from there took a two-and-a-half hour van ride to the area where they would be hunting.
Anders said their professional hunter took them to a number of private properties primarily used for agricultural purposes but also opened up for hunting. He said farmers on these properties were growing a number of different crops, including soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, sorghum and oranges. Some also were pasturing cows.
He said they hunted in two different ways, either by sitting in a blind and waiting for game to arrive, or by stalking on foot after seeing a herd or animal from their vehicle.
Anders, the boys and Melinda all had successful hunts, bagging a variety of game species, including a warthog, an impala, a sable, several additional types of antelope, a zebra and a giraffe.
The animals were cleaned and skinned in country, and they planned to mount quite a few of them; all the meat went to local villages or was given to butchers to be sold in area markets.
Drake said he made up his mind that he would like to return to Africa for his own senior pictures.
“To me, it feels out of this world,” Drake said. “There’s not much here that can compare to South Africa.”
Devin said seeing the difference between Africa and northern Michigan gave him a new appreciation for his home. He added that it’s fair to say that the experience changed his perspective about a lot of things.
Anders said while a trip to Africa might seem intimidating, it’s something he would definitely recommend.
“It’s really cool and it’s really weird,” Anders said. “It’s beautiful there ... it’s just different.”
