CADILLAC — Kurin Miller, her mother, Jenny, and her grandmother, Sally, were in a tough spot just a few weeks ago.
The family lives on Stimson Street in a home that didn't have a fully functioning furnace.
"I would turn it up to 70 and not feel anything," Kurin said.
When Kurin was 7 years old, she and her mother moved in with Kurin's grandmother. They’ve lived in Cadillac since 2011, when Sally moved up here from the Sterling Heights area.
Sally said the same furnace has been in the house since they moved in. Over the years, it has gradually become less and less efficient.
"We have to keep turning the furnace higher and higher," Sally said. "Sometimes when no one else is here, I turn it down and just put on a sweater."
Making matters worse are the effects the malfunctioning furnace has on Sally's ability to breathe. Sally suffers from COPD and asthma, and when they turn the heat up to, it becomes stifling and much more difficult to take in air.
Sally said she often tries to keep ice handy to suck on; the coolness alleviates the pain from breathing in hot air.
"I'm wishing someone could help my grandmother with my furnace because we always have to turn the heat up too high and when the heat is up that high she can't breathe that good," Kurin wrote in her wish submission in the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
"The vents are really bad and they need replaced ... she has very low income and she can't afford it and she and my mom have bad health issues and we need to stay warm this winter ... if you guys could please help that would be awesome."
Kurin said her grandmother and mother bend over backwards to make the best life for them; having a working furnace isn't asking for much.
"(My grandma) tries so hard and she always tries to help people that need it," Kurin said in her Believe wish submission. "I feel like she is going to get worse ... I'm trying to help that and she does everything for us and she can't barely do anything anymore."
Durant Plumbing and Heating was contacted by the original granter of this wish to perform the work necessary to bring the furnace up to snuff.
Durant told the original grant wisher not to worry about paying for the service they provided.
"Heating is always our first priority," said Durant office manager Rose Whaley. "We don't want anyone in the middle of winter in Northern Michigan with no heat."
Whaley said two servicemen spent around two and a half hours at the home, cleaning, replacing a section of ductwork that wasn't properly connected, and removing and cleaning a malfunctioning blower wheel.
All told, the total cost of labor and materials for the job was $327.
Kurin said she noticed an immediate difference in the heat output of the furnace once crews finished their work.
"It's a lot warmer in the house than it used to be," Kurin said.
While there's only so much anyone can do to relieve the discomfort Sally experiences from her COPD and asthma, she said the furnace now works much better and it has helped her breathing some.
"I really appreciate them for doing what they could," Sally said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.