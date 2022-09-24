CADILLAC — To say the Dumas family loves the spooky season might be an understatement.
For more than 20 years, the Dumas family of Cadillac has been decorating their home during the Halloween season. Each year, they added a little more, and over time neighbors and the community started to take notice of the decorations.
Last fall, it was suggested the Dumas family start charging for people to experience the spooky creation, but that is not why they started decorating. The purpose of the Halloween display isn’t to make money but rather to share their love of the season with the community.
While that was the case, the Dumas family still had people looking to contribute. That’s when the idea of doing a canned food drive to support a local food pantry started to take shape.
For Karri Dumas, the idea was to try to do something good with this display. Although Karri and her husband Justin’s children, Justin Jr., and Hanna, are both in their 20s, she said as the kids got older the more decorations they seemed to get.
Originally, the drive wasn’t supposed to start until Oct. 1 and then continue through Halloween, but people already have started donating non-perishable food items, so Karri said it is officially started. The Dumas family River Street Halloween Display Food Drive is nightly from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Dumas family also created a Cookie Monster can for people to leave their non-perishable food items, located at 510 E. River St.
“We didn’t start this to receive recognition and have no need for accolades, but if you like the decorations, and wish to contribute, look for Cookie Monster hanging around Diggins Hill,” the family wrote on a Facebook post. “He is always hungry.”
The canned food donations will be donated to Cadillac area food pantries.
“It is a lot of work, but all we did was open our door,” she said.
While the Dumas family wants the community to enjoy the display, Karri wanted to stress they are not a haunted house and the displays are not interactive. She said people should consider it to be similar to Christmas light displays. You can look but don’t touch.
She said on Halloween, all the donations will be displayed so people can see what they did to help out local food pantries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.