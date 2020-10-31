CADILLAC — For Justin and Karri Dumas, along with their two children, Justin Jr. and Hanna, Halloween is a lot of work.
About a month of work, to be exact, and while setting up dozens of skeletons, ghosts, clowns, and inflatable ghouls is a time-consuming process, it's one that the family relishes.
"We've been doing this ever since our kids have been little," Justin said. "We collect more pieces every year."
Those who've driven past the house at 510 River St., near the bottom of Diggins Hill, can't help but notice its piece de resistance, a 12-foot skeleton with glowing blue eyes that seem to glower menacingly at passersby.
Justin said the skeleton has drawn a lot of attention on social media, including from one person who drove all the way from Manistee to check it out.
Being a family of horror movie buffs, Justin said their Halloween display is a team effort and one that comes from the heart.
For about four weekends in a row before the big day, the family sets up the decorations, sometimes with fishing line to keep the pieces standing up straight. The various creatures are set up on the porch, on the east side of the house, and in the backyard — which has been transformed into a graveyard. They've also set up multiple projection screens showing spooky visuals, movement-activated speakers that play creepy sounds and voices, and a fog machine to top it all off.
Many of the pieces have been purchased over the years at an unexpected place — Home Depot — believe it or not, along with other hardware stores, Justin said.
The family moved to River Street about five years ago, and while they were enthusiastic Halloween decorators at their old home on the west side of town, Justin said their current location inspired a whole new level of commitment.
Situated on a corner lot overlooking River and Hemlock streets, the house is visible on virtually all sides and has two large yards.
Justin said the number of trick or treaters they saw during their first Halloween was much larger than they were used to, which motivated them to up their game for subsequent years.
Karri said they won't be handing out candy directly to kids this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they'll place the candy in a coffin held by two skeletons in front of the house, and kids can pick some up as they walk by.
Even before this year's Halloween was over, Karri had her eye on some additional pieces to buy for next year. Justin said they'll likely be adding a few more clowns to the mix.
