CADILLAC — Saturday was an emotional day for Kasey Lilly, who with her three children, other family members and friends, celebrated the completion of her new home in Cadillac.
“It looks like a whole different house,” Lilly said. “It’s blossomed into something remarkable.”
Lilly, 34, and her children currently live in a townhouse, which is nice but pretty cramped, and due to the fact that she is renting, she can’t make any modifications or additions to make the home more safe for her son, who is non-verbal autistic.
To provide a better home for her children, Lilly more than a year ago began the process of applying for a home through Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity Director Amy Gibbs said for the 2021 build, they decided to acquire a home on Robertson Street they previously built for a past home build recipient in 2007. She said that family recently decided to move out of the area, creating an opportunity for them to repurchase the home at a discounted rate.
While the home was still in good condition when they repurchased it, Gibbs said they made a number of improvements for the Lilly family.
Improvements made to the Robertson Street home include installation of a fence around the yard and a deck, new flooring throughout the house, a new paint job, installation of new appliances in the kitchen, transformation of one of the upstairs bathrooms into a bedroom so Kasey could be closer to her son, and installation of a new water heater, among other things.
While the house is nearing completion, Lilly won’t have the keys until closing day on Sept. 7.
The road to this point has been paved with hard work: Lilly has put in more than 300 hours of “sweat equity” into the home, painting, cleaning, landscaping, mowing the grass and doing other chores; Lilly also worked to pay off debts and improve her credit score — both prerequisites of the Habitat program.
Pastor Scott Torkko of the Zion Lutheran Church conducted the home blessing on Saturday and members of a local quilting group presented Lilly’s children with their own quilts.
Groups that donated funds and materials toward the home’s renovation include the Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle, Rotary Club of Cadillac and 100+ Women Who Care.
“We could not do what we do without the many partners we have in our community,” Gibbs said. “Safe and affordable housing is key to every person’s success.”
“This is a complete 180 (from their current living arrangement),” Lilly said. “My family has been blessed so much ... we’ll be forever grateful.”
Gibbs said for the 2022 home, they are planning to build completely from scratch and will be choosing their next Partner Family in October.
Anyone interested in signing up to be the next Partner Family can contact Gibbs by phone at (231) 884-3959 or by email at amy.gibbs@wexfordhabitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.