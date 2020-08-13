CADILLAC — Last September, life changed for Johnathon VanDrie.
The 15-year-old Cadillac teen was warming up before a freshman football game when he started to get what he called a "massive headache." He talked with the trainer who told him that if it spread anywhere else to tell him.
Headaches were just part of life for Johnathon so having the headache wasn't necessarily alarming for him, but what happened to him during the game was.
Halfway through the game, Johnathon said his right arm went numb. He also had a fiery, tingling sensation. The sensation lasted for a couple of minutes but the complete numbness only lasted a couple of seconds. While his arm wasn't completely numb, Johnathon said it was hard to move.
Johnathon got off the field and told the trainer what was going on.
"Brandon (Parcell) the trainer wanted me to get an X-ray. He wasn't sure what was going on," Johnathon said. "He wanted me to go and get an X-ray before I came back to play. He didn't feel OK with me going back to play after my arm went numb. He wasn't sure what it was but he was concerned it was more than just a headache or a stinger."
Those concerns by the Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic trainer were spot on, but Johnathon said he was certain he had a stinger. Those type of injuries occur when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed after an impact. Stingers are common in contact or collision sports like football and are named for the stinging or burning pain that spreads from the shoulder to the hand.
With the game happening on Thursday night, Johnathon wasn't able to get into the doctor to get an X-ray until Friday so he went to the after-hours clinic.
"We went there and had an X-ray and didn't find anything overly unusual but there was concern that it could be nerve-related," Johnathon said. "They wanted me to get an MRI."
Johnathon's mother Joy said on the following Monday they went to see his primary care doctor and an MRI was scheduled for the next day. By Thursday, the call came with a diagnosis and a referral to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
Johnathon was diagnosis with Chiari.
"Once we got the referral to Grand Rapids, I started doing research online. The more I read, the more Lincoln (my husband) and I were talking that this would explain his slow motor skills. Not one of the symptoms was excessive. They were mild," she said. "It was scary but also a relief. It answered a lot of questions, but then, holy cow, what does this mean."
WHAT IS CHIARI?
Chiari (pronounced Key-R-E) or a Chiari malformation is a structural defect in the area of the brain responsible for controlling balance i.e., the cerebellum, according to the Bobby Jones Chiari and Syringomyelia Foundation.
It occurs when a portion of the cerebellum, known as the cerebellar tonsils, is situated under the funnel-shaped opening to the spinal canal. Chiari malformation is categorized as Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV, according to the foundation. These “types‘ are assigned based on the anatomy of the brain tissue pushed into the spinal canal and whether developmental abnormalities of the brain or spine exist.
They are not named according to increasing severity, but are—instead— four distinct and different anomalies of the hindbrain, according to the foundation. Some experts have also identified the existence of a Chiari Type 0, where symptoms or cerebellar compression exist, with little to no radiographic evidence on an MRI.
Chiari is more prevalent in females and it occurs mostly during fetal development. People who develop Chiari later in life do so because of a brain mass or excessive drainage of cerebrospinal fluid as a result of injury, infection, or exposure to toxic substances, according to the foundation.
The symptoms of Chiari malformation and its severity vary from person to person. Many people who have a Chiari malformation do not show any signs of the disorder at all, and this is often called an incidental, or asymptomatic Chiari, according to the foundation.
Symptoms include vision-related problems, numbness, muscle weakness, stiffness or pain in the neck or back of the head, which can grow with coughing or sneezing, cranial nerve compression leading to apnea and swallowing difficulties, diminished arm strength, diminished sensation in arms and legs and issues with balance and coordination.
Chiari is diagnosed by medical professionals using things such as patient history, observation of symptoms, clinical assessments, and the use of diagnostic tests such as X-ray, MRI, CT Scan, and Myelogram.
AFTER THE DIAGNOSIS
Two weeks after his diagnosis, Johnathon had his first appointment at DeVos Children's Hospital.
Within six weeks of his diagnosis, he had three visits to Grand Rapids, four MRIs, a swallow study, a sleep study, and a urology study. While that was a lot of testing and studies, the goal was to check for all symptoms to see what Chiari had effected structurally in his body.
On the surface, it appeared his case of Chiari was mild, based on the symptoms, Johnathon was experiencing, but Joy said when they started looking deeper they found he had a 50% blockage of spinal fluid.
For the family, it explained a lot.
Johnathon was active. He played sports and loved football, but no matter how much work he put in he just couldn't improve his fast response. His explosiveness. With the diagnosis, that wasn't due to his ability or skill but rather the delay was all related to Chiari.
The diagnosis also brought with it a reality Johnathon wasn't happy to hear.
"I had one question. I wanted to know if I could still play football. (The neurosurgeon) told me there was little to no chance that would happen," he said. "I was heartbroken. It (football) was a very large part of my year and that got yanked away."
Although it wasn't the news he wanted, after talking with the doctors Johnathon knew the chance of him becoming paralyzed from the neck down was high if he got hit a certain way. Chiari created instability and the risks were just too high.
All the testing finally wrapped up in October and in November Johnathon was walking into school when he sneezed hard.
Instantly, he started feeling weird, sluggish. He texted his mom and told her what was happening. He wanted her to come to pick him up and take him home.
"I called Devos and they told me to take him to the ER," Joy said. "He was shuffling like an old man and could barely pick up his feet."
In the ER, Johnathon was in a bed and had no feeling from his mid-thigh to his toes, which lasted four hours. An MRI was done and compared to a previous one. There was no physical change so he was given a neck brace. He wore that for a few weeks which seemed to help.
He took off the brace in December and he was stiff and it hurt to turn his neck. In January, Johnathon got sick and was on a regiment of ibuprofen and acetaminophen to help reduce discomfort and fever. It was that regiment that allowed him to turn his neck and relieve his symptoms related to Chiari.
MOVING FORWARD
After the scare related to the sneeze, it was decided to get a second opinion from that of the neurosurgeon at DeVos.
That second opinion was from Dr. Holly Gilmer who is a pediatric neurosurgeon with the Michigan Head and Spine Institute. Dr. Gilmer’s research and clinical specialties include Chiari malformations and Joy said it didn't take long before they knew Gilmer was going to do the surgery on Johnathon.
That surgery occurred on July 31 at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit. The surgery was supposed to be three hours but it took four. Joy said Dr. Gilmer said once she got into Johnathon's neck they found his cerebellum tonsils were not just hanging in the spinal cord but were wrapped in it.
"He had so much pressure and his brain was so cramped it rubbed a hole in his dura (the sack around the brain). In that area, he was brain to the skull," Joy said. "Her opening comment once the surgery was done was, 'That was horrific.'"
Although what was happening is something Gilmer said was similar to someone diagnosed with Chiari in their 50s or 60s, Johnathon said he is already noticing a fair amount of difference just weeks after the surgery.
"I'm feeling like this recovery is going pretty good. I'm very glad we went to Dr. Gilmer. It's good to know that I can finally have some closure about a lot of different things that have happened throughout my life," Johnathon said. "I know why it has happened."
With his football playing days behind him, Johnathon said he still plans to be involved with the team this fall. He also said he will be able to go to school when classes resume on Aug. 31. His role with the team is uncertain but he could assist in the filming of games or working with the athletic trainer.
He also said he hopes that sharing his story will help others especially those who have Chiari but don't know it yet.
"The biggest thing I would want people to know and take away is the fact that it is not always your fault when it comes to your body," he said. "When you are hurting you need to speak out. You could find out much later when it is much worse and it is very fixable."
