CADILLAC — Organizers of the Cadillac Area Farmers Market are concerned after recently being notified of changes in where they can set up vendors in the Market at Cadillac Commons.
On April 18, Market Manager Mary Galvanek received a letter from the city stating that while they’ll still have access to parking rows immediately adjacent to the Market facility for both vendor parking and overflow space, the northern side of the facility will now only be available for general public parking.
“In short, that (vendor and food truck) space is now on the eastern side of the Market facility,” the letter reads.
Galvanek told the Cadillac News that this change will reduce their space by 35-40% — or about 17 spaces — which is particularly inconvenient news given that the market’s season begins in June and they’ve already lined up vendors.
“We have it scheduled to be filled with vendors and have had that schedule set since January when we originally put our paperwork in by and had it approved,” Galvanek said.
“They did not call us or consult us on this or talk to us about it at all. Just sent us something in the mail six weeks before market starts.”
Galvanek said they’ve been using the front parking lot for vendor space the last two years, including for young entrepreneurs, community outreach programs and children’s activities.
Putting vendors in the parking area also accomplishes another purpose, Galvanek said.
“It keeps everyone who’s moving around the marketplace area safe,” she said. “We have had children almost hit by cars so many times near the marketplace and closing that front parking lot and having a designated children’s activity/young entrepreneurs area keeps everyone safe.”
In addition to being inconvenient, Galvanek said removing those spaces makes it difficult for the farmers market to turn a profit.
“Taking this away from us will take thousands of dollars away from the market team, as well as the 17 vendors that we would have to cancel and who have been counting on a spot at our market since January,” Galvanek said.
On Monday, Galvanek will be meeting with Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to discuss the issue, and she also plans to address the Cadillac City Council.
If the issue is not resolved, she said she is considering moving the Cadillac Farmers Market to her property east of town, just outside the border of Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“My hope is that the city will work with us this year and do the right thing and we can keep everything as planned for our vendors so they do not have big changes in their schedule,” Galvanek said.
In essence, Peccia said the change merely rotates where the Cadillac Farmers Market can utilize parking as an overflow area for venders from the north side of the parking lot to the east side, thereby leaving the north side open for general public parking.
Peccia agreed that the parking strip along the east side is shorter than the parking strip along the north side but added that there should not be any loss of area for vendors and other activities to set up on the east side, and that their overall space would actually increase as long as the east driveway is completely closed down.
Peccia said one of the reasons the city is changing the parking arrangement is to create balance between heavy impact users of the Market at Cadillac Commons and the adjacent After 26 Depot Café and AMVETS facility that share the parking lot. Opening the north strip of parking for general public use will benefit patrons of the farmers market in addition to providing space for anyone visiting the Cadillac Commons, Peccia said.
During past times when the Cadillac Farmers Market was in operation, Peccia said vendor vehicles for the market would often take up all the parking spaces immediately in front of AMVETS and After 26 Depot Café, even though there is available parking located in other public parking lots not onsite.
To create balance, the City Council agreed to restrict that parking location for AMVETS and After 26 Depot Café when they are in operation and approved the creation of additional handicapped spots. Some of the additional handicapped spots are slated to be within the parking strip along the north side, which is another reason why the farmers market was informed that their overflow setup needs to be relocated to the east side of the Market facility; otherwise, those new handicapped spaces would be unusable.
“The Market at Cadillac Commons is a special, multi-purpose place that the city makes available to a number of users,” Peccia said. “The city’s role is simply to facilitate the reservations or rental of the space and provide the necessary rules that may be needed pending the use. The space is perfect for any number of uses, including a farmers market type use, but has been used previously for weddings, graduation parties, receptions, and meetings,” Peccia said. “We have proposed some minor changes with the use of parking and have been trying to work with the farmers market on them. We’re not sure yet if it will work for them but we wish them the best of luck and are looking forward to the coming season.”
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
