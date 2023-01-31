CADILLAC — An early morning fire Tuesday left a household out in the cold in Clam Lake Township.
At 3:11 a.m. Tuesday, units from the Cadillac City Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a possible structure fire at a home located on East M-55 in Clam Lake Township. Crews arrived on the scene roughly nine minutes later to find smoke coming from the roof of the home, according to a release by the department.
All the occupants in the home had already exited the structure before the fire department arrived. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and find hot spots where the fire traveled in void spaces of the home's walls and attic space. Crews remained on the scene of the fire until 5:44 a.m. Tuesday overhauling the affected portions of the structure, the release said.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said temperatures straddled the 0 to low below-zero temperatures the entire time crews were fighting the fire. He said this time of year, a difficult situation becomes even more challenging.
Although their gear is insulated, it is not the warmest as it is designed for fighting fires and not the cold. Firefighters will deal with wet hands, wet torsos and wet feet and issues with exposure when it is as cold as it was Tuesday morning. While the hoses don't freeze they do leak and Wolff said that can lead to slippery surfaces.
He also said if the department is fighting a fire in an area without a hydrant, there could be water slosh from hauling water that could make roads icy. That means, the department needs to coordinate with road crews to put down salt to ensure it doesn't become dangerous.
Finally, he said firefighters need to slow down because of these types of conditions because a hurt firefighter can't effectively fight a fire.
As for a cause of Tuesday's fire, Wolff said one has not been determined and the incident remains under investigation.
The damage the fire caused to the home was significant as most of the fire was in the attic and ceiling, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported, but the home was not insured, according to the release.
The fire department reminds residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in every bedroom and level of their homes.
The Cadillac City Fire Department was assisted by the Haring Township Fire Department, the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, MMR EMS, Consumers Energy and the Michigan State Police.
