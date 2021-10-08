CADILLAC — A Holbrook Street home sustained minimal damage and no one was injured during a residential structure fire Wednesday.
At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, units from the Cadillac City Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire inside the walls of the home on the 100 block of Holbrook Street, according to a release by the city. Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes of the first call to find smoke coming from the home and the residents safely outside, the release said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the city release said they remained on scene performing overhaul operations and monitoring for carbon monoxide until 2:19 p.m.
The city said fire and smoke damage was minimal at the home and no injuries were reported. The fire department was assisted by the Cadillac Police Department and Mobile Medical Response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.