CADILLAC — Instead of canceling the 2020 Cadillac Festival of the Arts, the local summer staple will be taking on a different approach to showcasing artists.
Though patrons may not be able to walk through Cadillac City Park and peruse through different vendors while enjoying live music at the pavilion, the Cadillac Arts Council and Up North Arts Inc. are putting together a virtual week of art from July 13 to July 18.
Currently, a web page is being developed to provide links to scheduled vendors so patrons will be able to find their favorite artists. The web page will also provide opportunities to donate to those non-profit groups that use the Arts Festival to make money for their organizations.
Music will also be live-streamed and a calendar is in the works with musicians like Escaping Pavement, Max Lockwood, Frank Youngman, Chris Buhalis, Rachael Davis and more.
But local artists will not be the only thing highlighted as a list of virtual museums from around the world is also being put together for patrons to view art they may otherwise never have the chance to see.
Keeping things local, community chalk and lawn art opportunities are being put together to give residents and others something fun and artful to do.
Local restaurants have been contacted to have daily specials promoted as part of the Taste of Cadillac that normally occurs, as well.
Though still in the planning stages, other activities may also develop as the festival dates approach.
