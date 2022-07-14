Cadillac Festival of the Arts returns after COVID hiatus

CADILLAC — It’s been four years since the annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts has successfully run through the weekend.
In 2019, a storm cut the festival short, and it did not run through the remainder of the weekend. Festival years 2020 and 2021 saw cancellations due to COVID-related restrictions and shutdowns.
While both years were replaced with a more COVID-conscious event called Art Week, it was missing many of the festival’s staple activities, like the Phyllis Olson Art Fair and Taste of Cadillac food vendors.
The Cadillac Festival of the Arts has returned in its entirety for 2022 and is scheduled to run from Friday, July 15, to Saturday, July 16. Several activities from previous festival years will be returning, including the artisan market, Mayor’s Art Award and live music performances.
An all-new activity, called Art and Unwined, has also been added to the agenda.
Art fest organizer Paul Brown said Art and Unwined is a beer, wine and charcuterie event that will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Market in the Cadillac Commons.
“We’re excited,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a ticketed event, and that’s something we’ve never done before.”
Willow Market/Primos BBQ connected with Art Fest organizers to provide the food and beverages for the event. Brown said the market’s juxtaposition to the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion also allows for Art and Unwined participants to listen to the live music taking place at the same time.
Several groups will be performing on Friday and Saturday evening, including the Petoskey Steel Drum Band and the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra. Brown said all live music has been made possible by donors Rotary Club of Cadillac and the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
Taste of Cadillac will also provide a variety of refreshments for festival goers, and takes place from 1 to 9 p.m., with several returning food vendors and some newbies.
Traditionally, Brown said the festival receives about 4,000 visitors over the course of its two days, and he’s anticipating a similar attendance this year. There has been a lot of anticipation from Art Fest organizers leading up to the event, Brown said. With a few new people seated on the festival’s committee, he said there’s a renewed energy and excitement to get things back on track.
A similar excitement has been brewing amongst the members of local nonprofit, Up North Arts, according to UNA President Tim Florinki. He said they’re expecting about 70 different artists and vendors at this year’s fair, which is the only juried art fair in the area. Artists will enter their work for the fair, and an official judging takes place before a winner is announced Friday.
Florinki said UNA has continued to grow as an organization, leading to a continued growth for the art fair as well.
“We’re looking at how to be bigger and better next year, as having a very good art fair this year,” he said. “So we’re believing that people will want to come out, want to support the arts here in Cadillac.”
Florinki said the event has always attracted a lot of locals, but it’s also a popular stop for those traveling to the northern parts of the state. He said he’s looking forward to showing attendees what Cadillac’s arts community has to offer and to finally get back to some semblance of normalcy after COVID.
The Phyllis Olson Art Fair runs on Friday, July 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A full schedule of events for the Cadillac Festival of the Arts is as follows:
Friday, July 15
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Library Book Sale at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library
• 1 to 7 p.m. — Phyllis Olson Art Fair in City Park
• 1 to 7 p.m. — Artisan Market near the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• 1 to 9 p.m. — Taste of Cadillac on Lake Street
• 5 to 5:15 p.m. — President’s Welcome by Paul Brown at the Pavilion
• 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Art Award and Art Fair presentation of winners at the Pavilion
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Petoskey Steel Drum Band performs at the Pavilion
• 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra performs at the Pavilion
• 8:30 p.m. — Showing of “Despicable Me” at the Pavilion
Saturday, July 16
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Garden Club Flower Show at Up North Arts
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Taste of Cadillac on Lake Street
• 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. — Northern Lights Irish Dancers
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Phyllis Olson Art Fair in City Park
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Artisan Market near the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sherilyn Lindberg Children’s Art Experience in the Market
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — “Let’s Make Music” with Ms. Tiyi and CMYC kids instrument building in the Market
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Library Book Sale at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library
• Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Landing Dance Academy performs at the Pavilion
• 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. — Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band performs at the Pavilion
• 2 to 2:15 p.m. — Kids Parade from the Market to the Pavilion
• 2:15 to 3 p.m. — “Let’s Make Music” performance with Ms. Tiyi and CMYC at the Pavilion
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. — Seth Bernard and Friends performs at the Pavilion
