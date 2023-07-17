CADILLAC — Cadillac Festival of the Arts is gearing up for its 55th year July 20 through July 22.
“The unique setup of the Cadillac park and how it has that nice breeze off the lake. The Rotary Pavilion with the music,” Cadillac Festival of the Arts Co-Chair Kurt Baney said. “It’s just a really good setup for people who patron the festival.”
Baney said between 70 and 100 artists and vendors will be participating in this year’s festival showcasing their art, selling homemade products and food vendors as well.
“We get a lot of compliments on how wonderfully it is set up from the artist’s perspective as well. It’s just a really good flow,” Baney said.
Festival goers can peruse through the market, enjoy music at the Rotary Pavilion, and different activities at City Park, all in close proximity to each other.
Although most artists are from Michigan, the Cadillac Festival of Arts attracts people from all across the country.
“We’ve had artists from Florida, from Arizona, they really come from all over the United States,” Baney said.
The festival will kick off on Thursday with a book sale followed by a color run sponsored by Up North Arts.
This will be the second year for the color run. The run will begin at the west end of the Keith McKellop Walkway, 601 Chestnut Street, with turnaround at the City Dock.
Participants can register the day of the color run from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost for the run is $15 or a $12.50 rate per person for families.
Friday will have a full day of events including Art and Un-wined at the market. The event will feature wine, beer and charcuterie. It will also be a reception for the artists featured in the Phyllis E. Olson Art Fair.
All events are put on by between 100 and 150 volunteers in total for the three-day festival. Baney said there are still slots available for those interested in volunteering.
“It’s the collective of what’s put on that really helps foster each part of it,” Baney said.
Saturday will feature a few different activities for children.
The kids art zone will give children an opportunity to create different pieces of art including a kite that they can do different designs on and use stickers.
The Deep Fried Pickle Project will lead an instrument build for the children followed by a kids parade from the market to the rotary pavilion.
“They’re super fun,” Baney said.
There will also be music performances by local organizations such as the Clam Lake Band, Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra and the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic from Saline, Michigan.
“We expect it to be as good as last year, so long as the weather holds out,” Baney said.
Baney said between 4,000 and 5,000 people will attend the festival.
Thursday, July 20
9 a.m. — 6 p.m. Library Book Sale at City Library
6:30 p.m. Up North Arts COLORful Kickoff Run at UNA 601 Chestnut
Friday, July 21
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Cadillac Farmers Market at the Market
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. Library Book Sale at City Library
10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Phyllis E. Olson Art Fair Sponsored by Up North Arts, Inc. at City Park
10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Artisan Market- handmade food goods and personal care products at Pavilion Area
1 p.m.- 7 p.m. Taste of Cadillac- Local Tasty Treats on Lake Street
4:30 p.m.- 4:45 p.m.- Mike Filkins at the Pavilion
4:45 p.m.- 5 p.m. Mayor’s Award Presentation of Winners
Art Fair Award Presentation of Winners at Rotary Pavilion
6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Art and Un-wined at the Market
6 p.m.- 7 p.m. Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra / WSG
Cadillac Footliters at Rotary Pavilion
7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m. The Saline Fiddlers Phil Harmonic at the Rotary Pavilion
Saturday, July 22
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Phyllis E. Olson Art Fair Sponsored by Up North Arts, Inc. at City Park
10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Artisan Market at Pavilion Area
10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Taste of Cadillac- Local Tasty Treats on Lake Street
11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Kids instrument building w/ Deep Fried Pickle Project for Kids Parade at Rotary Pavilion
11a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Kids Art Zone at the Market
11a.m.- 1p.m. Library Book Sale at City Library
11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Northern Lights Irish Dancers at the Rotary Pavilion
12:45 p.m.- 1:45 p.m. Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band at Rotary Pavilion
1:45 p.m.- 2 p.m. Kids Parade from the Market to the Rotary Pavilion
2:30 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Deep Fried Pickle Project performance at Rotary Pavilion
3:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. Landing Dance Academy at Rotary Pavilion
(all performances are subject to change)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.