CADILLAC — Times of change is always hard, but Cadillac Area Public Schools is trying to make the transition from elementary to middle school and middle school to high school a little easier for students.
Fifth-graders from all three Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary schools loaded onto buses to Mackinaw Trail Middle School to get a glimpse of what sixth-grade life will look like. Eighth graders also loaded buses for the high school to get a look at what it will be like when they are officially freshmen this fall.
This was part of the Level Up Day event that the district designed to make the transition a smooth one from one CAPS building to another. Although the current sixth- and seventh-grade students stayed at Mackinaw Trail, they got a sneak peek at the future as they toured the seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the transition is a big deal for Cadillac students and that change can be hard. She said moving to a new building and a new level of education can lead to anxiety and stress. For that reason, Level Up is just one of the tools the district has to help students approach this big transition in their young lives.
“At CAPS, we prioritize our students’ needs and Level Up Day plays a significant role in addressing those needs,” Brown said. “It provides an opportunity for our students to familiarize themselves with new buildings, meet key staff members and have their questions answered.”
The purpose of the event Wednesday was to allow the current fifth graders to meet middle school teachers, principals, counselors and peers and to be able to explore the building. The hope is having that experience will reduce anxiety and stress and create excitement for the new school year.
Mackinaw Trail Principal Matt Brown said the event Tuesday was one of four opportunities the fifth-grade students had to get acclimated to the middle school throughout last week and this week. Matt Brown said he and Mackinaw Trail Middle School counselor Alicia Damgard went to the elementary schools to talk with the students last week, and in addition to Level Up Wednesday, there was a student and parent orientation during the evening.
On Friday, the fifth-graders are invited to attend the final activity night at the middle school.
“For me, it is exciting to see students after the four opportunities becoming more comfortable, the decrease in anxiety and the excitement building of coming to the middle school,” Matt Brown said.
He said at the end of the event, it was common to hear fifth-graders saying they couldn’t wait to come to middle school. They thought the school was big and cool as well as the gym and the playground. The goal was to have a positive experience they can carry with them to fall to get them excited for the new school year, he said.
A similar type of experience was designed for the current eighth-graders at the high school.
Cadillac High School Principal Kelly Buckmaster said the goal of the current eighth-grade students’ visit was to try and set the tone for success before classes started.
This included a tour of the school, lunch and a presentation about graduation, clubs and more. He said high school sports teams and clubs shared their stories about their experience and recruiting future athletes and members.
Buckmaster said many students are nervous about coming to high school even though most have been to the building for various sporting events or to perform in the auditorium. Buckmaster also said sophomore and junior students were picked to lead the eighth-graders on tours.
“The student leaders showed them where classes would be and we told them they would be starting in the building as it is in the fall,” Buckmaster said. “The whole point was to have them come over here so they are a little familiar with the high school, so they have a level of comfort when they come in the fall.”
Jennifer Brown said the day was designed to create excitement about the change they will experience in the fall. It also allows them to explore the building, connect with staff and build confidence about the transition. It is that fostering of positive and supportive environments that Jennifer Brown said is focused on.
“Level Up Day not only prepares our students academically but also nurtures a sense of belonging and familiarity. It fosters a strong connection between students and their new school community, helping them feel welcomed and valued right from the start,” she said. “We appreciate the collaboration between our staff, students and families in making Level Up Day a success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.