CADILLAC — An annual event that combines child safety with good, old-fashioned fun is coming up next week.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the Child Safety Expo will be held at the Cadillac Fire Department from 4 to 6 p.m.
“This is held each year in an effort to bring community agencies with child related information and services together and join with local fire, police, and emergency management departments to honor 9/11 and enhance community awareness, and increase social connections within our area,” said Karen Staub, prevention coordinator for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council.
This year’s expo will include free food courtesy of Papa John’s pizzeria and the Cadillac Fire Department.
A fire safety trailer will be onsite, giving kids the opportunity to practice escaping from a simulated smoke-filled home.
Kids also will be able to explore a real fire engine, safety gear and equipment. They’ll be able to touch and learn all about the equipment needed to put out a fire, and spray a real fire hose.
A mobile vaccination clinic will be on hand during the expo, in addition to booths for cyber safety, first aid, Lions Club vision screenings and Masons child ID kits.
Attendees also will be able to meet “PUP” The Fire Dog and Smokey Bear, in addition to police K-9 and therapy dogs.
There will be over 30 local human service agencies distributing information on child safety, community resources, services and opportunities.
The rain-or-shine event also will feature a bike raffle, games and giveaways.
