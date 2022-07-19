CADILLAC — Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff is facing charges in Jackson County for allegedly driving under the influence.
According to documents from 12th District Court, Wolff was charged with operating while intoxicated in connection with an incident that occurred on July 10. Wolff also was charged with refusing a preliminary breath test.
The next hearing on the case is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said he was aware of the charges but added that he had nothing more to say at this point. Peccia said he couldn’t discuss the details of Wolff’s employment with the city, other than to confirm that as of Monday he was still performing the duties of fire marshal.
Wolff in 2021 was reinstated to the fire marshal position after he was terminated from his job in 2020. The termination stemmed from a criminal case in Missaukee County, where Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact and ended up pleading no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor, in early March 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident in 2019.
After Wolff pleaded no-contest, the city of Cadillac terminated his employment as fire marshal, citing “disrepute to the department.” The International Association of Firefighters fought that decision, and the city eventually reversed the firing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.