Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff fined $800 for operating while visibly impaired

CADILLAC — Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff last week was sentenced in connection with a charge he previously pleaded guilty to in Jackson County.
According to the district court clerk’s office, Wolff was ordered to pay a fine of $800. In addition, record of Wolff’s conviction has been “abstracted to” the Michigan Secretary of State’s office.
According to Geherin Law Group, if a person is convicted in a criminal court or is in violation of the implied consent law, the secretary of state receives an electronic abstract of the conviction and in turn notifies the driver of the corresponding license consequence.
Wolff in September accepted a plea of operating while visibly impaired in connection with an incident that occurred on July 10. Wolff originally was charged with operating while intoxicated and refusing a preliminary breath test.
According to michiganlawgrad.com, an operating while visibly impaired charge is similar to operating while intoxicated, except the license sanctions are a lot more favorable. For an impaired offense there is no hard suspension, and the restrictions are only 90 days; the points and fines are also lower than the more serious offense.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said he had no comment at this time about Wolff’s sentence or his employment status with the city.
Wolff in 2021 was reinstated to the fire marshal position after he was terminated from his job in 2020. The termination stemmed from a criminal case in Missaukee County, where Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact and ended up pleading no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor, in early March 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident in 2019.
After Wolff pleaded no-contest, the city of Cadillac terminated his employment as fire marshal, citing “disrepute to the department.” The International Association of Firefighters fought that decision, and through binding arbitration, the arbitrator overturned the firing and required his reinstatement.
