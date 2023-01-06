CADILLAC — Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff likely will continue to be employed by the city after being sentenced on a charge of operating while visibly impaired last year.
In an emailed statement to the Cadillac News, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia wrote, “The City generally does not comment on employment matters but can confirm that Wolff is expected to resume his duties with the City in the future.”
Peccia indicated that he wasn’t at liberty to discuss details of Wolff’s current employment status or if he faced any penalties or citations from the city as a result of his sentence.
Wolff in September accepted a plea of operating while visibly impaired in connection with an incident that occurred on July 10 in Jackson County. Wolff originally was charged with operating while intoxicated and refusing a preliminary breath test.
According to michiganlawgrad.com, an operating while visibly impaired charge is similar to operating while intoxicated, except the license sanctions are a lot more favorable. For an impaired offense there is no hard suspension, and the restrictions are only 90 days; the points and fines are also lower than the more serious offense.
According to the district court clerk’s office, Wolff was ordered to pay a fine of $800 at sentencing.
Wolff in 2021 was reinstated to the fire marshal position after he was terminated from his job in 2020. The termination stemmed from a criminal case in Missaukee County, where Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact and ended up pleading no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor, in early March 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident in 2019.
After Wolff pleaded no-contest, the city of Cadillac terminated his employment as fire marshal, citing “disrepute to the department.” The International Association of Firefighters fought that decision, and through binding arbitration, the arbitrator overturned the firing and required his reinstatement.
The arbitrator at the time wrote that “there is no evidence that the public perceived this arrest as related to his position” and that the events were “an anomaly and unlikely to recur.”
