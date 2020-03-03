LAKE CITY — Cadillac’s fire marshal has pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge.
Anthony John Wolff, 33, of Lake City, was placed on administrative leave from the city of Cadillac after the city learned that Wolff was under investigation in Missaukee County, where he lives.
Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact.
The charges stemmed from an incident on May 19, 2019 in Lake City.
Wolff was taken into custody on Feb. 19, 2020 and was released on a personal recognizance bond after arraignment.
On Monday, Wolff pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor. The plea came during a probable cause hearing in the 84th District Court of Missaukee County.
Wolff is not expected to serve jail time.
The plea deal reached between the prosecution and the defense calls for Wolff to serve 24 months of probation. If Wolff successfully completes probation, he will have the opportunity for the case to be dismissed and to have a clear criminal record.
Wolff was not formally sentenced on Monday. Judge Melissa Ransom, Prosecutor David Denhouten and defense attorney Jim Hunt agreed to postpone sentencing so the alleged victim may make a statement if she chooses.
However, she was consulted before the two parties agreed to the plea.
“This plea to a one-year aggravated domestic violence charge under the deferral statute was given after consultation and support of the alleged victim,‘ Denhouten said.
Wolff’s no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt.
At press time, the Cadillac News had not received word from the city of Cadillac about Wolff’s employment status post-plea.
