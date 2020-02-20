LAKE CITY — The Cadillac City Fire Marshal was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court after he was charged with a criminal sexual conduct-related offense.
Anthony John Wolff, 33, of Lake City was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct for his connection with an incident on May 19, 2019, in Lake City. If convicted, Wolff faces up to five years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Wolff is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wolff is being represented in this case by attorney James Hunt. It is the Cadillac News' policy to not publish CSC cases until the suspect is arraigned at the circuit court level unless the case involves a public official, or other extenuating circumstances.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia emailed a comment regarding the situation and the city's stance on the charge against Wolff. In the statement, Peccia said it was the city's understanding that on Jan. 28, Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten authorized a criminal charge against Wolff.
"The City takes these charges seriously and strongly condemns sexual violence. Accordingly, the City immediately placed Wolff on paid administrative leave and opened a full internal investigation, which is not yet complete," the statement said. "We understand that Mr. Wolff was taken into custody on Feb. 19, and although the city cannot comment further on the nature of the charges, the city assures the public that the charges do not arise out of Wolff's conduct or employment as a city employee."
Wolff was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 2.
