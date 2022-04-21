CADILLAC — Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched to what was reported as a structure fire at 933 Wheeler St.
While responding, fire crews received information that the house was occupied, but had been successfully evacuated.
According to a fire department press release, firefighters arrived on scene in less than five minutes and found flames showing on the front corner/porch area of the home’s exterior. The fire was extinguished within five minutes of their arrival. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters. Damage from the fire was confined to the exterior of the home.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, and the Cadillac Police Department.
