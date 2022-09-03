CADILLAC — A mixture of grunts, growls, yells, whistles and alarms emanated from the Cadillac High School Annex building on Tuesday.
The sounds were coming from a practice session of the Cadillac High School varsity football team. And while they wouldn’t be most people’s choice for easy listening, for Cadillac High School head football coach Shawn Jackson, the chaotic symphony means one thing — that the team is getting better — and that’s music to his ears.
“It’s all about reps, reps, reps, plays, plays, plays,” Jackson said. “Getting better a day at a time. They have to focus on their improvement.”
Practice at this point in the season entails around two-and-a-half hours every day of running, throwing, catching, blocking and tackling drills combined with high-tempo formation work, usually involving shotgun offense and no huddles.
For this young team (comprised of a number of sophomores), Jackson said repetition and high tempo playing are key to building the foundational skills required to win.
“People learn by doing,” Jackson said. “They have to go out and fail and learn through their failure.”
Part of that process involves analyzing game footage and identifying areas where players and the team need to tighten up.
“We coach them on film,” Jackson said. “When they do wrong, you correct them. That’s the learning curve.”
