CADILLAC — The championship hopes of the Cadillac football team and the community started Friday during a snowy send-off by fans and parents.
The destination was Detroit and a match up with Detroit Country Day in an MHSAA Division 4 Championship game.
The historic trip started Friday morning when the team was escorted by the Cadillac Marching Band through the high school's halls before loading the bus. The team, masked and wearing its team shirts commemorating its championship season, loaded the bus but not before they gave the parents and fans a quick break down drill to fire them up.
The 2020 season has had many ups and downs that included more than 50 days lay off between games in the middle of a deep playoff run for the Vikings. Like many things, COVID-19 hasn't spared fall sports from regulations and delays. Regardless of those obstacles, the football team was on the cusp of another first Friday in a season full of them.
With the day finally here for the Vikings to make the long trip to Detroit, excitement is building for the team, coaches and the community. The football team was escorted out of town by police as community members showed support as they left.
While the championship run has been a welcome boost to the Cadillac community, the families of the players, students and fans were not able to attend the game in large numbers due to the COVID restrictions.
For those who did attend, however, the build-up to the game was something they will never forget.
For some of the parents who made the trip to Detroit, the week leading up to the game may have been more stressful than it was for their kids.
Clay Hess, who is the father of senior Colin Hess, said he was pretty anxious as he sat in the lobby of the team hotel in Auburn Hills.
“I want to get it going. Get in the stadium and see what they look like,‘ he said. “I think they will be fine. Once the game starts and the whistle blows, they will be ready to go.‘
Clay said if the Vikings played Friday like they played last week, they will be tough to beat.
Fellow father Rick Wood also was charged up with what he only could describe as nervous apprehension. Like Clay, Rick just wanted the boys to suit up, take the field and play. He said he was confident in the team’s chances against the Yellowjackets. He also said if the Vikings come up short, he isn’t sure what he will say to his son.
His son Ryan is one of the biggest Vikings on the field and his prep football playing career didn’t start until middle school because of that size. He was too big to play Pop Warner and, eventually, he was asked by coaches why he didn’t play before middle school. Rick recalled his son saying it was because he was too big. With a smile, Rick said his son was told by coaches Mark Cronkhite and Matt Logan in middle school it didn’t matter how big you were.
“I’m really proud of all the kids. We watched them since they were just little guys,‘ Rick said as he put his hand up to his waist. “They played little league together and football. It is awesome to watch them mature and come together.‘
Dan Gray said this championship run has been a bonding experience for his family. It has brought the family together both locally as well as across the world. He said relatives in Scotland are even commenting on the team’s achievement and keeping up with the latest via social media.
“I’m proud. It constantly makes me want to cry. If they win there will be some tears from here to Scotland,‘ Dan said.
