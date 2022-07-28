Cadillac Footliters presents ‘PUFFS,’ plus upcoming auditions

CADILLAC — To close out their 58th season, the Cadillac Footliters are putting on a single-weekend performance of “PUFFS.”
The play is a comedic retelling of a familiar story about a magical boarding school, often going by its alternative title, “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic.” Footliters performances will run July 28, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., and July 31 at 2 p.m. in the Cadillac High School Auditorium.
Footliters Director Joe Baumann said the “PUFFS” plot does not center around a well-known wizard and his friends, but rather focuses on the lives of the students around them. For copyright purposes, the official title of the media the play is based on can’t be used in its description, which Baumann said is challenging, but allows for some creative advertising. He said the show was first developed as the script of an improv group out of New York, but it soon made its way off Broadway and has since been performed by many other theater groups.
Baumann said the Footliters board decided to make “PUFFS” a part of their programming this year, because it offered a non-musical opportunity for actors in the area. It’s also a more accessible show for some of the group’s beginners who’ve just joined in this season.
“We hope to be a little bit more open to those who don’t sing, and there are a lot of those folks,” he said. “And we’ve got 20-plus teenagers, and half of them are brand new to doing a play, and that is a really exciting thing.”
Most of the teens involved will be playing character roles, but many are members of the prop and stage crew. The Footliters have seen an increase in engagement from younger generations overall, Baumann said, and his hope is that the group can help them foster a stronger appreciation for theater. He said it’s also a great way for kids to build their self-confidence.
Tickets for “PUFFS” can be purchased for $11 in advance online, or $10 in advance at both Horizon Books and Brinks Art and Frame. Attendees can also purchase tickets at the door for $12.
Despite season 58 coming to an end, preparations are already being made for Footliters’ season 59. Baumann is holding auditions for their first show of the season, “The 39 Steps,” on Sunday, July 31, and Monday, Aug. 1. Sunday’s auditions run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday’s run from 6 to 8 p.m. Performance dates have been set for Sep. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1.
The format for “The 39 Steps” is a bit more unique in comparison to the other shows performed by the Footliters in the past. Baumann said the cast is limited to four people, but those actors will play hundreds of different characters portrayed through costume changes.
“It’s an incredible comedy that’s fast moving,” he said. “No big set or anything, but it moves along really quickly. Everything’s on wheels; that’s how fast everything needs to move.”
Once live performance returned post-COVID, Baumann said the response for Footliters shows was stronger than ever before. He thinks it might be hard to beat attendance numbers from season 58, but that it’s a challenge the group is willing to face. Both Mamma Mia and Frozen Jr. brought out the largest crowds, which Baumann said is demonstrative of the fact that the board’s show selection does matter to the community.
“The only way to beat season 58 is to get better, and have more and different people involved and seeing our shows,” he said. “and that’s what we’re hoping for season 59.”
