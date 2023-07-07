CADILLAC — With the weekend finally here, the Cadillac Freedom Festival is looking to end with a bang.
Thursday a multitude of vendors took over Cadillac City Park and Cadillac Commons while there also was a Kids/Pet Parade and live music provided by Rodney Whitaker as part of the weekly summer music series, UpBeat Cadillac. The weekly Cadillac After Hours Market also was held.
With the Freedom Festival’s busiest two days here, it looks like Mother Nature also will be cooperating.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said during the day Friday, it should be mostly sunny with increasing clouds as it moves into the evening. He also said high temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid-70s, so it should be a pleasant day to be outside.
On Saturday, the Freedom Festival’s last day, Christensen said the potential for rain showers is expected to start late in the morning and continue into the early afternoon.
Christensen said that should be cleared up and the sun returned by 4 or 5 p.m., but the further west the location is the sooner that clearing will happen.
High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s for the Northern Michigan region and around 76 or 77 degrees in Cadillac. Although the Freedom Festival will be over, Christensen said there is a chance for some isolated showers Sunday, but most areas will likely remain sunny to close out the weekend.
The highs for Sunday should be around 80 degrees, he said.
As for the rest of the weekend’s events, the Freedom Festival is looking to build momentum.
On Friday, things pick up from previous days as there will be kids’ carnival rides, the farmers market and food trucks and vendors in the park. There will be two live performances by Cambio and JustUs at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and a 5K race. Friday ends with the Fire on the Water Military Tribute.
Saturday will be the festival’s final but also the biggest day. Highlights will include the Classic Car Show on Mitchell Street, Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition, corn hole tournament, three bands and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
Schedule of events for the Cadillac Freedom Festival All activities take place in the Cadillac Commons unless otherwise noted Times are tentative and subject to change FRIDAY, JULY 7 10 a.m. — Kids carnival rides 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market and food trucks 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Cambio performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 6:15 p.m. — Registration for 5K race 7 to 10 p.m. — JustUs performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 7:30 p.m. — 5K race Dusk — Fire on the Water Military Tribute at the Cadillac City Docks SATURDAY, JULY 8 9 a.m. — Classic car show check-in 10 a.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition set up 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Classic car show 11 a.m. — Cornhole tournament 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — HoneyBadger performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3 p.m. — Serving begins for chicken as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 3:30 to 6:30 p.m .— North 44 performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 6 p.m. — Serving begins for ribs as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Claim Jumpers performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion 9 p.m. to midnight — Freedom Fest After-Glow Silent Disco Party at The Greenhouse in Primos BBQ/Willow Market and Meats. Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac {related_content_uuid}b44f7c1e-2e26-4b19-b049-45d16dde57f2{/related_content_uuid}
