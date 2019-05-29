CADILLAC — An American Waste garbage truck is totaled after going off-road and catching fire Tuesday afternoon.
Cherry Grove Fire Department Chief Randy Miles said his department got the call for the truck fire around 1:20 p.m.
He said the male driver ran off South 27 Road in the truck. The batteries were on the driver’s side of the truck, so when it went down into the ditch the batteries were ripped out, shorted, and created a fire.
The axles of the truck were broken, it was stuck in the mud and diesel and hydraulic fluid flowed from the truck onto the ground, Miles said.
He said the driver got out of the truck before it caught fire and tried to put flames out with his fire extinguisher, but couldn’t.
A Michigan State Police trooper was on the scene and they wouldn’t know why the driver went off the road until he was done investigating, Miles said.
Cadillac and Selma Township fire departments also responded and brought more water to the scene just in case, he said.
The department was in the clean-up stage around 2:30 p.m. and expected to be there for around another hour.
Their biggest goal was to get the fire out and then pinch off the diesel fuel, he said.
Miles said around once a year they’ll get a garbage truck fire, but about 90% of them are from the garbage in the back catching fire from friction or from something someone threw away.
