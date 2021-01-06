Cadillac grad giving back to local students interested in digital production

CADILLAC — Joshua Elmore's first dive into digital production was in high school.
The 1993 Cadillac High School graduate was taking a basic law class, which was taught by Marland Ream. Unknown to Elmore, Ream also was working at designing a high school television production and radio class. Ream nonchalantly asked if Elmore would be interested. He said he would and with that, his career in digital production started.
As the Weather Channel's director of content operations, Elmore said he manages all content coming into the control room in Atlanta, including live streams and video files, as well as everything that leaves it. He has been with the weather channel for six years and previously worked for CNN for 12 years and briefly with a company named CTG, which did contract work for networks such as ESPN.
In short, Elmore opting to take the class in high school was the start of a career that has been as hard as it has been rewarding. He recently decided he wanted to help students in his hometown realize if they want a career in digital production, the only impediment is their drive, imagination and skills.
"I dove into the Cadillac High School television production (and radio) class quite heavily. I covered football games, concerts and meetings," he said. "It gave me my start in TV. That was part of my education that was extremely important to me."
During college at Central Michigan University, Elmore said he crossed paths with Rich Spicers. They had and continue to have mutual friends and when he was in Cadillac a few years ago visiting family, they had the chance to talk.
Spicer asked him if he wanted to come and talk to his students in the digital production classroom at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. He agreed and went on to talk about his path in digital production. While he talked about his career and how he got to where he is, Elmore said he was interested in learning about the students, their interest and their dreams. That was during fall 2019.
Digital Production instructor Kammy Cook said anytime the students can see what they are learning applied in a real-life application it only helps them. While he is not producing content, it just shows another pathway to a career in digital production for the students to see.
"It is important to see people in the business and the fact that kids reached out to him is really exciting," Cook said.
Elmore was to return to the CTC classroom during other visits back to Cadillac, but COVID-19 happened. Instead, he has visited students virtually and has even donated equipment including, cameras and hardware he had at his house.
During his visits, Elmore said he wanted to let the students know whatever their diverse interests are in digital production, there is a way to get there. He also said early in his career he learned the opportunity to meet people in the industry is a huge advantage. He said even though he is established in the industry, there are people in the industry who he looks to for mentoring.
"Having someone show you the pathway is important. Having another voice outside of the classroom saying this is how you do it," he said. "What drove me to do this (mentor students) is it only takes a couple of hours out of my time to listen to these kids, respond and show them it is possible. It is a lot of fun."
