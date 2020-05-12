MOUNT PLEASANT — As a high school student, Jordan Healey made a decision that changed her life.
During the spring of her sophomore year in high school, the now 20-year-old Central Michigan University student regretted she had not joined the Cadillac High School band. Rather than live with the regret, Jordan, with the approval and support of her parents, opted to do something about that.
Jordan purchased a trumpet off of eBay, got an instructor, and by the start of her junior year she was a member of the marching band. Although she had no prior musical experience and had never played the trumpet before, she achieved her goal. She was helped by band teacher Mike Filkins. She learned to march with the help of friends. Her brother taught her to read music.
The 2018 Cadillac graduate said it was a team effort and something she couldn't have done by herself. That is why this recent announcement is even cooler. During the fall 2020 football season, Jordan will be Assistant Drum Major for the Central Michigan Chippewa Marching Band. After that, Jordan will be the Drum Major during the fall 2021 and fall 2022 football seasons.
"One thing that’s momentous about this is that for the first time in CMU history, there’s a female drum major and assistant drum major at the same time," she said. "Gabbie Bass is the fourth female drum major we’ve ever had and I’m the fifth."
Jordan said as soon as she joined the marching band at Cadillac High School she knew she wanted to march for CMU. She had gone to games and saw their shows and wanted to be a part of that. With her experience being limited, Jordan said she had to work hard to make that dream come true. That included watching videos, practicing all the time, and of course asking for help.
So when she auditioned for Dr. James Batcheller, Director of the Chippewa Marching Band, she was nervous. She overcame her nerves, had a great audition, and Batcheller told her she had a spot in the Marching Chips' trumpet section.
"The first year was fantastic. The second-year (in the band) I served on the trumpet leadership team," she said. "I knew in high school I wanted to be a drum major. That was difficult to do in high school because I joined later, but I knew it was doable (in college)."
Getting the position is somewhat bittersweet because her time playing for the Marching Chips is over. She said her role this fall will be to learn from Gabbie Bass, helping Batcheller, occasionally conducting the band in the stands and cheers and helping where she can. Although she will not be playing for the remainder of her college career, Jordan said she will continue to play the trumpet as it is a skill she doesn't want to lose.
After the announcement of becoming the assistant drum major was made, Jordan said she reached out to Filkins to give him a big thank you for helping her achieve this.
"Even when I was in college he would let me come back and conduct (the band) at basketball and hockey games," she said. "It was super helpful and I definitely expressed how grateful I was for that."
The Chippewas are scheduled to have their first home football game on Sept. 5 against San Jose State at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.