PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The past few months have been surreal for Cadillac High School grad Maddy Stange. She's suddenly gone from baking cupcakes in her parents' kitchen to studying the art of confections in what feels like a culinary arena.
Stange has nearly finished her first semester on the main campus of Johnson and Wales University (JWU) in Providence, Rhode Island, where she's training to become a pastry chef. Members of the Cadillac community might know Stange from her frequent appearance as a vendor at the Cadillac Farmers Market under the business name Maddy Cakes.
At the first market she attended in 2020, Stange brought exactly 200 cupcakes and was afraid she'd made too many. To her surprise, the majority of her stock was gone before the end of the day. Every summer since, Stange has set up shop under the market pavilion, building a reputation for her brand and sharing her love of baking with every shopper who stopped by.
"Everybody was so nice when they came and said, 'Oh my goodness, this is amazing what you've done,'" she said. "It just fueled me to further my passion and keep exploring different ways to reach out to my community."
By the time Stange was making post-secondary education plans, Maddy Cakes had grown greatly in popularity. Although she knew it would be a tougher career path than most, she chose to pursue baking professionally at JWU. The university is known nationally for its culinary and business programs, making it the obvious choice for Stange, who hopes to one day open her own bakery.
Her curriculum is split between lengthy baking labs and courses that cover the entrepreneurial side of the culinary industry. By the time she graduates, Stange said she'll have completed a detailed plan that she can use to start establishing her business.
"That has just given me a sense of comfort, knowing that by the end of my four years here I will have a plan set up," she said. "It'll be checked with research and backed up through our professors, and I kind of know where to go from here when I'm done with college."
Lab time is reserved for learning the science behind baking and putting it into practice. Stange's professor starts by providing student chefs with a recipe, followed by a demo to produce an example of their finished product. Then, students are left to their own devices; Stange said that's when the fun really begins.
The lab environment is meant to make students feel like they're working in an expert kitchen. Rather than being filled with test tubes, Bunsen burners and lab coats, Stange's lab is full of baking racks, commercial-grade ovens and chef's hats. It's a world away from her home kitchen in Cadillac, and that makes it all the more thrilling.
While in class, Stange is expected to have her chef's whites neatly ironed and to approach her professor with the same level of respect she would a head chef in a professional kitchen.
"You have to be immersed in it to fully understand it," she said. "So I grasp everything that I can in those six hours and just bake my little heart out."
Stange's greatest challenge this semester has been perfecting her timing. Deadlines are much different in the industry setting than in the home. Cook time and cooling time are crucial to the quality of a finished baked good, and they're normally detailed in a recipe. But once a chef starts to develop their own recipes, they need to identify their own timelines as well, and it's been a grueling process for Stange.
Culinary students complete midterm and final exams like any other college pupil, but instead of multiple choice questionnaires, they're more akin to an episode of a baking or cooking competition show.
Stange said she and her peers are presented with a baking objective and given a set time for completion. When the buzzer sounds, their work is critiqued in front of their classmates. However demanding her program may be, Stange said it's affirmed her career aspirations.
"It's just so incredible to see how many students are also passionate about baking like I am," Stange said. "And being in a room with like-minded people is a totally different energy, and it's just amazing."
Summer is out of reach as the winter flakes have still just begun to fall in Stange's hometown and her new home on the East Coast, but she's already looking forward to bringing what she's learned to next year's farmers market. Most of all, she's eager to be face-to-face with her regular customers once again.
Over the course of Stange's time spent at the market, she's collected plenty of regulars, many of whom have kept up with her progress at school through social media. Without their backing, Stange said she wouldn't be where she is today.
"I was just overwhelmed by the amount of support, and it's been a month since I've physically been talking and interacting with people at the market, but they still care," she said. "They're so supportive and encouraging. It's just amazing."
