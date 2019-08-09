CADILLAC - Ninety Cadillac High School graduates met for a Vintage Vikings Reunion luncheon Thursday at Camp Torenta.
The event was hosted by Cadillac Area Public Schools for graduates from 1940 through 1960 or those that graduated 60 years ago or more.
"We celebrated this year at Camp Torenta because most of the graduates spent time every summer at 'school camp,'" said Cori Lindell Denman, of CAPS marketing and public relations.
"My folks sent me out here every summer for three to four weeks," said Tim Coffey, class of 1958. "They would leave me here and come out once in awhile to pick up my laundry."
Coffey, 79, was seated at a table with almost a dozen graduates from his class.
"It's fun to come out here and see people from all the other classes," he said.
Before lunch, Denman welcomed the group and introduced CAPS board member and trustee Judy Coffey.
"You have no idea how much your support has meant to Cadillac Area Public Schools," she said. "Your alumni scholarship support is appreciated. It's exciting that people who have gone to school here still support us."
Graduates attended from across the state and as far away as Florida, California and Texas.
"Cadillac was a good safe place to grow up and go to school, move away from and come back," said Norma Tubis, class of 1960.
Tubis and her sister Barb Patterson, class of 1958, moved to California after high school.
"It was spur of the moment," Tubis said. "We lived with our aunt and uncle and found our gold out there. We got our husbands."
After a succesful career in banking, Tubis and her husband moved back to Cadillac in 2006 and Patterson and her husband retired here in 1994.
After lunch, Randy Myers, who chaired the steering committee for recent Camp Torenta renovations, gave a history of the camp and its' development from the early 1900s to the present day.
