CADILLAC — Many horror franchises have sequels, so it should be no surprise that the Halloween House of Cadillac is returning to scare up a little fun and help a good cause this spooky season.
For more than 20 years, the Dumas family of Cadillac has been decorating their East River Street home during the Halloween season. Each year, they added a little more, and over time neighbors and the community started to take notice of the decorations.
During the fall of 2021, it was suggested the Dumas family start charging for people to experience the spooky creation, but that is not why they started decorating. The purpose of the Halloween display wasn’t to make money, but to share their love of the season with the community.
While that was the case, the Dumas family still had people looking to contribute. That’s when the idea of doing a canned food drive to support a local food pantry started to take shape.
For Karri Dumas, the idea was to try to do something good with the display. Although Karri and her husband Justin’s children, Justin Jr., and Hanna, are both adults, she said as the kids got older the more decorations they seemed to get.
Last year was the first year they collected food for local panties and Karri said they had a total of 74 banana boxes worth of non-perishable food items to donate. She said that equated to roughly three pallets. Karri said the first food drive they did was over Easter at Diggins Hill. She said in the two hours that the drive was held, enough food was gathered to fill up her Ford F-150.
Similar to last year, the food drive collected items for the Cadillac Community Food Pantry and the Veterans Serving Veterans Food Pantry in Cadillac and it will again in 2023. She also said there will be a theme to this year’s event, Un-A-Live Aid — Feed the Neighbors Not The Zombies.
Just like last year, the drive wasn’t supposed to start until Oct. 1 but people are again donating non-perishable food items. Kerri said donations have filled up eight boxes. With September serving as the soft opening, Karri said the full experience won’t be unveiled until Oct. 1.
She won’t say exactly what more is coming but it will be connected to this year’s theme.
“We came up with a cute idea and my daughter helped out a lot,” she said.
Karri also said there are new pieces that are part of this year’s decorations so people will have to come and check them out. One in particular is a tall, winged creature they dubbed “Petunia.” Karri said she felt she was too scary for younger kids so she dressed her up and put a crown on her head to lessen her fearsome look.
“She is a little scarier than what we go for. We try to keep it family friendly and she is a little spookier so we put a dress on her and gave her a crown,” she said. “My husband Justin was excited, but I was like it was a little on the scarier side, so had to make her a little more friendly.”
There also will be a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 that includes a kid’s costume contest, best-dressed vehicle and more. The event will be at the bottom of Diggins Hill and the Cherryland Ghostbusters also will be on hand at the event. The way to participate is by donating at least three non-perishable food items.
In addition to non-perishable food items, the drive also is looking to collect hygiene products like shampoo or toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and other paper products.
The Dumas family River Street Halloween Display Food Drive is daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
