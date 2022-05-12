CADILLAC — When COVID dining restrictions ran rampant across the state, they had to get creative to keep businesses afloat. Social districts began popping up in several cities, Cadillac included, but it hasn’t made an impact on local businesses yet.
What a social district allows for is the consumption of alcohol off the premises of a local bar or restaurant. The intention was to give patrons a way to gather, without unsafely crowding indoor spaces.
After obtaining the proper approval from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Cadillac established its social district, which covers a majority of the downtown region. Borders for the district enclose Mitchell Street from U.S. 131 to North Street, and extends west, ending at the shore of Lake Cadillac.
Bars and restaurants within the district have to elect to participate, and so far, Cadillac’s district includes Long Road Distillers, Hermann’s Cafe and Restaurant, Clam Lake Beer Co., Roaring 20’s Saloon, Willow Market and Meats/Primo’s BBQ, and Raven Social.
The Raven was a little late to the party when they signed up, according to bartender and part-time cook Nick Lietaert. He said since having the district, most people don’t know it’s there.
Raven staff does try to let patrons know that it’s available, but it can be difficult for them to act on it when they weren’t aware.
“It’s kind of tough, because it’s like, yes, people want to do it, but if they don’t know about it in advance, they don’t really take advantage of it,” Lietaert said. “So we’re all trying to be better about letting people know about it, and that it’s a safer option, especially if you live within walking distance.”
Although the staff tries its best, Lietaert said when the restaurant starts to fill up, promoting the district often slips their mind. Something he’d like to see are some signs on the premises of the Raven itself, adding to the promotion coming from the city and the visitor’s bureau.
“I know the city has been putting more signs within the confines of the social district, so that helps but people from out of town don’t necessarily know about it,” he said. “Honestly, it’s something we could do better, and promoting, but it’s just not something we always think about.”
As summer approaches, so does warm weather and tourist foot traffic. Lietaert is hoping that it will be a chance to reignite the social district, especially with the lessening anxiety surrounding COVID.
If the district can be brought to public attention, he said it would be a big benefit for the Raven. Off-site consumption of alcohol is a privilege that’s usually reserved for larger cities like New Orleans and Memphis, he said, and bringing that to Cadillac would drive visitors to the city.
“I mean, who doesn’t want to take advantage of walking around on a summer day and not having to get in trouble for open alcohol,” he said.
For the time being, Lietaert said the restaurant hasn’t seen a strong impact from the introduction of the social district, but expects that to change this summer.
Owner of Willow Market and Primo’s BBQ Jason Towers is also a firm believer that the social district could have a positive impact on his business. It just needs to be put into action first.
“I don’t think we’ve seen yet how the social district has impacted us,” he said. “Most people are catching up with the fact that it’s around.”
Despite its lack of presence, Towers said just having the social district in place is a huge benefit for promoting tourism to Cadillac. The city and the visitor’s bureau have been working to put the district at the forefront of advertising efforts, and he said it could act as a way to keep people in town longer, as opposed to just passing through.
For Willow, and Primo’s in particular, sales haven’t changed much since the district was put in place, but like Lietaert, Towers is expecting it to be an asset this summer.
“I’d like to see people park here, have some lunch, grab a drink, and then go walk down the street and check out the rest of the city,” he said.
In Towers’ eyes, the return from the district won’t be for one business or another, its contribution will be for every retailer and restaurant. The social district can act as a hub, allowing customers to be passed amongst local businesses.
“We’re getting along,” Towers said. “Not competing.”
The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau (CAVB), in partnership with the City of Cadillac and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, have been working on some additional branding and promotion for the social district. Making its debut in the midst of COVID, the district arrived during a period of short staffing for many local restaurants.
For that reason, CAVB Executive Director Kathy Morin said the bureau has taken the lead on promotions and marketing to take the pressure off of bar and restaurant owners.
“We definitely wanted to jump in and make this as easy for participating locations as possible, that’s why we are taking the lead on the marketing side of things in order to provide unified messaging and take some of that advertising burden off of them,” Morin said via email. “We want to make it all very simple for the businesses and for the people walking the district.”
Advertising efforts include a newly branded social district cup for beverages and updates to the CAVB website to provide visitors with the materials needed to enjoy the district.
As more social districts taking off across the state, Morin said the concept will become more familiar to those who haven’t encountered them yet.
In Osceola County, Reed City is preparing to launch its social district as well. City Manager Rich Saladin said the district itself is quite large, but the commons area, where alcohol can actually be consumed, will run along a portion of Upton Avenue between Chestnut Street and Higbee Street.
“So there’s a lot of space for it to grow if we so choose, including some parking lots and some other businesses,” Saladin said. “But for right now, it’s just the main Upton Avenue.”
The three main businesses in the commons that could apply for district licensing are Reed City Brewing Company, Sunny’s Sports Bar and Grill, and Buckboard Bar and Grille. Beverages would be contained in a specially designed cup that shows the drink is for the district. Alcohol won’t be allowed inside local retailers, but Saladin said patrons can do some window shopping while consuming.
Memorial Day is the current target date for making the district official, but Saladin said there could be some delay. Regardless, he said a district will be coming this summer, and it will likely lead to some enhancements of the downtown area. His focus, though, is bringing attention to the many establishments in downtown Reed City.
“We’ve gotten great new businesses downtown with a toy store downtown, Hometown Pharmacy and Love INC, and there’s places to window-shop and such,” he said. “Hopefully people are walking in the community and talking to each other, and hopefully we’ll see a big response.”
Reed City Brewing Company part-owner Courtney Murphy said she’s looking forward to the introduction of a social district in Reed City. She said the city has been keeping them in the loop and providing the company with updates when they’re available. Once the district is a reality, Murphy said Reed City Brewing Company will be participating.
“Reed City is growing, so anything that we can do to take part in what the community is doing is only going to better our business as well,” Murphy said. “And it’ll give our customers more of a chance to partake in the different events that Reed City is planning on putting on with the social district.”
As far as advertisement for the district goes, Murphy said they’re waiting for plans to be finalized before putting it in customers’ ears. Overall, she said the district will give the Reed City Brewing Company a chance to better accommodate their patrons’ needs.
