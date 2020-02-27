CADILLAC — Schools are closed down, public gatherings have been banned and residents are quarantined to their homes.
As the mysterious coronavirus continues its spread, people in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East are living through conditions similar to those listed above.
While the virus hasn’t reached the Cadillac community (yet), if a viral outbreak were to occur here, it wouldn’t be the first time.
In the midst of the flu season 100 years ago, health officials were so concerned about the spread of sickness that they took steps many might find unthinkable today.
Reporters at The Cadillac Evening News chronicled the influenza outbreak as it happened, writing detailed accounts of how it affected residents, businesses, organizations and government agencies on a day-to-day basis.
The spread of the virus in Cadillac started slowly but by the beginning of February, things took a turn for the worse.
Wexford County’s health officer, Dr. David Ralston, said that while there were no deaths as of yet, the cases he was seeing were of a much more severe form than the previous ones.
Ralston issued an appeal that public gatherings be avoided, and to lessen the danger of worsening the epidemic, the Cadillac High School basketball game was canceled.
“The Better Speech entertainment at the High School last night worried me,‘ Ralston told the Cadillac Evening News. “We cannot tell what is going to develop tomorrow and such crowded gatherings, where some who are not fully recovered no doubt will be present, are dangerous and needless at such a critical time.‘
Although the situation was becoming worrisome, Ralston said he didn’t think it yet warranted closure of school facilities.
“The best thing in the present situation is for folks to stay home and avoid needless danger of contagion,‘ Ralston said. “Closing the schools is a doubtful remedy because so many people would let their children run the streets.‘
The Knights of Pythias chapter in Cadillac, in accordance with the suggestion from Ralston that public gatherings be avoided as much as possible, canceled their meeting. A few days later, following the lead of the Knights of Pythias, several more cancellations, postponements and restrictions were announced by a number of organizations, including the Y.M.C.A. and movie theater.
“Moving picture houses have been put under one restriction,‘ the Cadillac Evening News reported. “No children under 15 years of age are to be admitted ... Manager Saether, of the Lyric theatre, said that he was doing everything possible to cooperate with the health authorities. He said he would gladly rope off every other row of seats if the health officer thought that would help. The ventilation system in the Lyric theatre is said to lessen the danger there.‘
By Feb. 17, the first schools closed their doors in response to mounting pupil absences from sickness. Four elementary schools in Cadillac closed after attendance dropped to about 50%.
A few days later, on Feb. 19, the first deaths from Spanish influenza and pneumonia were reported, prompting the official decree by Ralston that all churches, lodge rooms, public halls and theaters in the city would be closed until further notice.
As a result of people not being able to gather socially, the Cadillac Evening News temporarily discontinued its Society and Club column. The paper also announced it would print a sermon each Saturday for as long as churches were closed. The Feb. 20 issue of the paper featured a notice from the Cadillac Evening News editorial department explaining that “the flu has ... evenly proportioned its ravages between the departments (so) the (Evening) News still is able to appear. Indulgence of readers is asked during the emergency for various shortcomings. Telephoning of news items will be appreciated more than ever at this time.‘
Following the deaths of two children as a result of the flu, Ralston closed the remaining schools that hadn’t already closed voluntarily.
Virtually no aspect of society was spared from the effects of the flu, including a public memorial service in honor of local soldiers who died in France during World War I, which was canceled.
The services of nurses were in short supply, with households clamoring for medical professionals to tend to the constant needs of stricken loved ones.
“The need for nurses here is getting much more acute,‘ the Cadillac Evening News reported. “Doctors say that there is an element of the tragic involved as families which do not need nurses insist on retaining them while death threatens some cases merely because nurses cannot be obtained. ‘I have one case of influenza,’ said a physician this morning, ‘an old lady who lives alone. She has survived for 10 days but I fear she will die, merely from lack of care, if a nurse is not obtained at once. It seems criminal to me that families should insist on keeping nurses when they have no actual desperate need of them when the community condition is such as it is, with such imperative need in some quarters.’‘
During the midst of the crisis, volunteers worked tirelessly to complete a number of necessary functions. The Boy Scouts, Philanthropic Divisions, Red Cross and school teachers performed errands for sick families and delivered hot soup where there was no one to cook.
Tentative plans to raise the flu quarantine in Cadillac were abandoned Feb. 27 when two more deaths were reported.
Nearly two weeks after the ban on public gatherings was issued, Ralston announced on March 1 that it would be lifted the following day.
To make up for one week in lost time, Cadillac schools shifted their spring vacation. Superintendent G.A. McGee said the remaining work could be made up by extra effort of teachers and students.
All told, 18 people in Cadillac were reported to have passed away as a result of the influenza epidemic, which is bad enough, although compared to the flu season of the winter before, it was quite mild.
From October 1918 to April 1919, the Spanish flu killed 88 people in Wexford County and 82,306 across the country.
