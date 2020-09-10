Cadillac has had two-thirds of Wexford County's COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — The Cadillac zip code has seen 66 of Wexford County's 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
At 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, people who live in the Cadillac zip code (which extends beyond city limits) represent about two-thirds of the county's cases, slightly more than the percentage of people in the county who live in the Cadillac zip code.
There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area on Wednesday; Wexford County remained at 98 confirmed and 20 probable cases; Missaukee County had 38 and 15; Lake County had 29 and one while Osceola County had 71 and 10.
Using the state's definition of recovery — people who are still alive a month after the onset of symptoms or a positive test — Wexford County has had 55 recoveries, Missaukee has had 26, Lake has had 21 and Osceola has had 58. However, people are usually not contagious for the full 30 days after their symptoms appear. The figure is more like 10 days. Using that metric, Wexford County has five confirmed cases in the past 10 days and two probable cases; Missaukee County has had five confirmed and zero probable, Lake has had one confirmed and zero probable and Osceola has had zero confirmed and one probable case in the past 10 days.
Central Michigan District Health Department, of which Osceola County is part, releases data about zip codes once a week.
This week showed the Reed City zip code continued to lead in terms of case counts in Osceola County, at 29. LeRoy had 13 and Evart had 11.
In Wexford County, Manton and Mesick were tied for second place behind Cadillac (66), at 13 cases each. Harrietta is the only Wexford County zip code without any cases, while the others have had fewer than five.
Missaukee County's Lake City has seen 16 cases, while McBain has had 14 cases. Other Missaukee County zip codes have had fewer than five cases. In Lake County, Baldwin continued to lead at 15 cases, with Irons being the only Lake County zip code with zero cases and the others all having fewer than five cases.
Statewide, there were 108,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 783-case increase over Tuesday. There were 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, bringing the total to 6,552. Five people in the Cadillac News coverage area have died of COVID-19; four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
