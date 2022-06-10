CADILLAC — Peyton Shaffer really doesn’t like to be the center of attention, and had to be talked into sitting down for an interview with the Cadillac News by his parents, Jillianne and Andrew.
That’s always been his style — reserved and modest — all the while doing things that are worthy of acknowledgment.
As a kindergarten student, Andrew said Peyton already knew how to read; actually read, not just memorize a word here and there.
Peyton’s parents told his kindergarten teacher about his level of comprehension but at first she assigned him the same study material as the other kids — rudimentary cardboard-cover books with one word per page — perhaps because teachers hear from parents all the time how special and advanced their children are, but who usually are about the same as most other kids their age, Andrew said.
It didn’t take Peyton’s teacher long, however, to realize he really was well ahead of his classmates.
“I just found out yesterday he can actually read,” Andrew recalls Peyton’s teacher telling him during a parent-teacher conference a few weeks after school began.
Once the teacher understood Peyton’s ability, she began assigning him appropriate reading material. But Jillianne said even if she had continued to assign books far below his ability, Peyton likely wouldn’t have said anything, for the same reason that he doesn’t relish the idea of agreeing to an interview with the local newspaper — he doesn’t like to bring attention to himself.
So when the Cadillac Heritage Christian School junior recently scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test, he wasn’t exactly chomping at the bit to let everyone know about it.
But it’s hard for an accomplishment such as that to stay a secret for long.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score, according to a press release issued by ACT following Peyton’s perfect score.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
Peyton took an ACT practice test a few times before taking the real test, so he had a general idea what to expect. Due to the broad range of questions asked, however, Peyton said he didn’t try to study specifically to take the test, although he did brush up on some areas where he was a bit rusty, such as pre-calculus. As for everything else, Peyton said he relied on the foundation of knowledge he acquired throughout his life.
Andrew said that is typical of Peyton, who tends to make the most of his allotted study time so he doesn’t have to pull very many all-nighters.
“He’s very disciplined about everything in his life. But sometimes he does stay up until 1 (a.m.) to watch basketball,” Andrew chuckled.
When he took the ACT, Peyton said he felt good about it.
“I felt like I’d done pretty well,” Peyton said. “I felt confident in most of my answers.”
Even so, Peyton was surprised a few weeks later when he received an email informing him that he scored a perfect 36.
“I was expecting to do well but wasn’t expecting to do that well,” Peyton said. “I was pretty excited about it.”
His parents were just as surprised by the perfect score; Jillianne said at first it didn’t register when Peyton told her about it.
“I was like, ‘cool,’” Jillianne laughed. “But we’re so proud of him for doing that. He’s always been a very intelligent young man growing up, but very quiet about it.”
By the time Peyton graduates, he’ll have a good start on his college courses, as he’ll have obtained 30 credits at Baker College through a dual enrollment program.
Jillianne said Cadillac Heritage Christian School has been very helpful in giving Peyton the opportunity to study at his level and stay challenged academically, first by assigning him advanced coursework and then through the dual enrollment program.
“The Cadillac Heritage Christian School family is thrilled with Peyton’s achievement,” said Carol Renkiewicz, Cadillac Heritage Christian School administrator. “He is a model student who not only excels academically, but he is also a young man of integrity. Peyton has a bright future, and we are excited to see where God takes him.”
In his spare time, Peyton enjoys playing basketball, soccer and spending time outside swimming and boating on Lake Mitchell. He also is a leader in his youth group at the Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church.
While scoring a perfect 36 on the ACT opens the doors to a host of universities, Peyton said it likely won’t influence his decision on where to go. Currently, he is interesting in attending one of a handful of institutions — University of Notre Dame, Michigan State University, University of Indiana or Purdue University.
Peyton said he’s not sure what kind of job he’d like to get once he graduates from college but added that his “unrealistic” goal is to become a professional basketball player.
If that doesn’t work out, he has a backup plan: although he hasn’t decided on a major yet, Peyton said he’s considering studying either engineering or business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.