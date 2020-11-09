Cadillac High School closing due to COVID concerns until Nov. 30

CADILLAC — Cadillac High School is not the first local school building to close due to concerns related to COVID-19, but thus far, it will be closed the longest time.
On Monday, the district announced that due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposure contact at the high school, the building was going to be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday. The closure would continue through Nov. 25 and only impacts students in grades 9-12.
First trimester exams also will be waived, however, students will be responsible for working on their classes in the hybrid learning environment to complete the first trimester.
Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center students can attend their CTC classes if they have not been quarantined by the health department or will have access to remote learning plans. Staff will use Tuesday to upload lessons and activities for students beginning Wednesday. As a result, high school students will not have any school activities Tuesday.
Learning Plans and a schedule will be shared with students and families Tuesday evening via email and will be available on www.vikingnet.org. If students do not have the internet, they will need to call the school office for further support through the closure.
Students should plan to return to school on Nov. 30 to begin their second-trimester classes unless otherwise directed by the District Health Department No. 10.
