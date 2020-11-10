Cadillac High School closing due to COVID concerns

CADILLAC — Cadillac High School is not the first local school building to close due to concerns related to COVID-19, but thus far, it will be closed the longest time.
On Monday, the district announced that due to an increased level of COVID-19 exposure contact at the high school, the building was going to be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday. The closure would continue through Nov. 25 and only impacts students in grades 9-12.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said over the past weekend the district was made aware of new positive cases of COVID-19 within its high school student body. She also said it had doubled the school's number of positive COVID-19 cases, and in turn, its quarantined numbers.
That was a criteria point Brown said the district evaluating with the health department, but other factors that weighed into the decision to close the school included staffing levels.
"We are having a hard time filling our staffing levels throughout the district, and we are prioritizing the K-8 buildings for face-to-face instruction as it relates to health department guidance," she said. "The other factors we are considering are outstanding test results and our ability to manage the educational disruptions this has caused at this time."
Brown said the high school has more than 100 students who are quarantined, but only six students who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is important to note, as it means less than 1% of the high school's students have tested positive.
End of trimester exams will be waived, but students will be responsible for working on their classes in the hybrid learning environment to complete the first trimester.
Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center students can attend their CTC classes if they have not been quarantined by the health department or will have access to remote learning plans. Staff will use Tuesday to upload lessons and activities for students beginning Wednesday. As a result, high school students will not have any school activities Tuesday.
Learning Plans and a schedule will be shared with students and families Tuesday evening via email and will be available on www.vikingnet.org. If students do not have the internet, they will need to call the school office for further support through the closure.
Students should plan to return to school on Nov. 30 to begin their second-trimester classes unless otherwise directed by the District Health Department No. 10.
Brown said the roughly 2.5 weeks of the closure will allow for all students including those who are quarantined to return to face-to-face learning at the start of the second trimester. Brown also wanted to reiterate that the closing was only for the high school, and all the district's other buildings including the junior high school and innovation high school, are remaining open.
As for food distribution, Brown said high school students will be provided breakfast and lunch for Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday in the high school/junior high bus loop. From that point on, Brown said food distribution for high school students will be from 3-4 p.m. every Thursday during the closure and will consist of a week's worth of meals. The week's worth of food distribution will be on Nov. 12 and 19. On the Nov. 19 distribution, the meals will be for Nov. 20-25.
Brown said it will not include food for the Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving weekend as the district would not have been open anyways. Brown also said the closure of the school does not impact any sporting events including postseason contests.
