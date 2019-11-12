CADILLAC — Veterans Day can be a day for many things.
It is a day where many choose to pay their respects as the flag is lowered. For others, Veterans Day may be a day where you, your business or organization buys a veteran a meal. Perhaps you’re a veteran yourself and know the importance first-hand of giving recognition to those who served.
Whatever your motivation, there were numerous ceremonies in our area recognizing our veterans. For 51 years, Cadillac High School has been one of those places where veterans are honored.
The solemn Veterans Day tribute at Cadillac High School is conducted every year by the senior class. For most of the event, the Cadillac Performance Gym is shrouded in darkness and filled with a respectful silence before the start of the event. The only sound is that of a constant drum roll.
Students, such as the senior class and the Honors Choir, play a significant role in the ceremony, which also features members of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Names of fallen veterans are read. The ceremony also traditionally includes a candle-lighting ceremony, flag folding and readings from senior class officers.
For a couple of students, Ethan DeBoer and Thaddeus Fitzgerald, Monday was a little more meaningful.
Both Fitzgerald and DeBoer will be entering the Armed Services and in particular the Army. Fitzgerald will be shipping off for basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia shortly after the May 31 graduation. DeBoer will have another year before he heads out to basic training.
For Fitzgerald, it was his last Veterans Day as a civilian. Next year he will be a part of the Army.
“Since my freshman year, I wanted to be in the military and the Army. Now I got to do (the Veterans Day program),‘ he said. “I’m already enlisted and right after I graduate I go down to Fort Benning. It feels a little different and I don’t know what it will be like in the future.‘
For DeBoer, Veterans Day was a way for him to show some added respect for those who have served or are currently serving. As A Naval Sea Cadet Corp member, he wore his uniform as a way to pay respect to veterans but also to raise awareness for the program. Although he plans on joining the Army after graduation, DeBoer said he chose the cadet corp program.
Regardless of his plans, DeBoer said he has always had respect for veterans. He said he thinks the assembly at the high school is a great way to show respect for veterans.
“The first ceremony I thought was cool. I have always had a thing for the military and respect for veterans,‘ he said. “It is just an inherent thing for me.‘
Both Fitzgerald and DeBoer said they plan on coming back to Cadillac to see the ceremony as veterans. They also believe it is nice to know that their high school and community are behind them and supports them as soldiers and veterans.
“It is good to know we have people behind us and supporting us,‘ Fitzgerald said.
Raymond Weeks of Birmingham, Alabama, organized a Veterans Day parade for that city on November 11, 1947, to honor all of America’s veterans for their loyal service, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee. U.S. Rep. Edward H. Rees of Kansas then proposed legislation changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day and called upon Americans everywhere to rededicate themselves to the cause of peace.
